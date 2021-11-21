Gallery
'Fantastic to be back' - Thousands head to Sandringham Christmas fair
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
Thousands of people headed to the Sandringham Estate this weekend to make a start on their Christmas shopping and to enjoy festive food and entertainment.
The Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair ran from Friday until Sunday and returned by popular demand.
There was more than a hundred craftspeople, artists and designers at the event, with many doing demonstrations.
There was also gift marquees and a food hall, with festive menu ideas from chefs performing in the Country Kitchen.
Visitors could really make a day of it with music acts including German oompah band The Bavarian Strollers and the opera singing Santa Chris Nicholas, alongside children's entertainment.
A spokesman for organisers Living Heritage Events said: "It was fantastic to be back in Norfolk with a Christmas cracker and we got so many comments from people saying how safe they felt as it was all open."
Most Read
- 1 Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van
- 2 Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park
- 3 'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died in cycle crash
- 4 Norfolk hairdresser recognised as one of the UK's best
- 5 Woman in Sainsbury's stuns shopper with poignant act of kindness
- 6 Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop
- 7 'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening
- 8 Norwich doctor jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women
- 9 Historical landmark irreparably damaged by vandals
- 10 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding