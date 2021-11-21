'Fantastic to be back' - Thousands head to Sandringham Christmas fair

Gallery

Youngsters enjoying the bubbles at the Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair. - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Thousands of people headed to the Sandringham Estate this weekend to make a start on their Christmas shopping and to enjoy festive food and entertainment.

The Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair ran from Friday until Sunday and returned by popular demand.

Large crowds at the Sandringham Christmas Fair on Saturday - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

There was more than a hundred craftspeople, artists and designers at the event, with many doing demonstrations.

There was also gift marquees and a food hall, with festive menu ideas from chefs performing in the Country Kitchen.

Families on the gallopers - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Visitors could really make a day of it with music acts including German oompah band The Bavarian Strollers and the opera singing Santa Chris Nicholas, alongside children's entertainment.

A spokesman for organisers Living Heritage Events said: "It was fantastic to be back in Norfolk with a Christmas cracker and we got so many comments from people saying how safe they felt as it was all open."

Myles Barham (9) has a seat in a Police Car - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Large crowds at the Sandringham Christmas Fair on Saturday - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Swing Time Sweathearts (L) Annie Riley & Learna Castle - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A youngster meets Father Christmas - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A member of the security team and an elf have a dance amongst the bubbles - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Families waiting to see the Santa show - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Families watching the Santa show - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Rosie Griffiths (5) on stage with Santa, in the Children's Entertainment marquee - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

There was live music at the Sandringham Christmas Fair - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Chainsaw carving at the Sandringham Christmas Fair - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Youngsters enjoying the fairground rides - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Youngsters enjoying the bubbles - Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

