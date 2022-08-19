News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to sail on two of Norfolk's historic wherries

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:12 PM August 19, 2022
Wherry Hathor sailing past How Hill. 

Wherry Hathor sailing past How Hill. - Credit: How Hill Trust

Wherries are the iconic sailing craft of the Norfolk Broads and a pair of local charities are offering the rare chance to take a trip on them. 

Their towering masts and billowing sails have glided along the waterways for centuries, first as workhorse “freighters” and then elegant pleasure boats.

In early September this year, the How Hill Trust and Wherry Yacht Charter are running a residential course with three full days of sailing on Hathor and Norada, which were both built in the early 1900s. 

Those on the course will stay at How Hill House in Ludham.

How Hill House – the base for the residential course.

How Hill House – the base for the residential course. - Credit: Richard Batson

Simon Partridge, How Hill Trust director, said: “This is a rare chance to sail two Norfolk wherries – something you just don’t get the opportunity to do unless you are one of the crew volunteers."

The cost is £620 or £990 for two sharing, which helps raise funds for the charities to run and maintain the historic craft and the centre.

To book call 01692 678555.

