Sandringham 10k event postponed until November following Queen's death

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:52 AM September 14, 2022
Run Sandringham, held at the royal estate, has been postponed following the Queen's death - Credit: Archant

A running event at the Sandringham Estate has been postponed after the death of the Queen.

Run Sandringham was due to take place on Sunday, September 25, but will now be held on Sunday, November 13.

Organisers have said it has been postponed due to the royal estate being in a state of mourning "until further notice".

The 10k race will also take place at an earlier time of 9am. 

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Floral tributes outside the gates at Sandringham following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A spokesperson said: "Run Sandringham is hugely unique, and we are very proud to be able to hold our events in the stunning setting of Sandringham Estate, a fond location to members of the Royal Family.

"We send our since and heartfelt condolences to Members of the Royal Family and staff at the estate on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Thank you for all your patience, support and understanding as we announce this update."

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate

Thousands of tributes outside the Sandringham Estate - Credit: Chris Bishop

Entry will automatically apply to the rescheduled date. 

Thousands of mourners have placed emotional tributes to Her Majesty in front of Norwich Gates at Sandringham since her death on Thursday, September 8. 

