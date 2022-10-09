Pumpkin patch doubles in size for 2022 with loads of street food trucks too

The Rookery Meadows pumpkin patch has doubled in size for 2022. - Credit: Rookery Meadows

The owners of a farm are taking their Halloween celebrations up a notch in 2022 with the pumpkin patch doubling in size.

Rookery Meadows in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm on October 15, 16, 22, 23 and then 26 to 30.

This is the second year that the farm, which also boasts a shop and a fruit and vegetable box delivery service, has run the patch.

Wheelbarrows will be provided for pumpkin picking. - Credit: Rookery Meadows

It is run by David Ewin and his sons Richard and Peter and this summer they launched a pick-you-own sunflower field too.

The pumpkins have already been cut and there will be wheelbarrows provided and a carving area.

There be a range of street food trucks, serving everything from loaded fries to doughnuts, alongside Halloween-themed craft and gift stalls and face painting.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities at Rookery Meadows. - Credit: Rookery Meadows

The Mr Bones skeleton trail will be running over the farm with a range of clues and riddles for families to solve.

Richard Ewin said: "It is a great family day out and you can spend as long or as little as you like here."

Pre-booking is essential with tickets £5 for over 3s on the Norfolk Veg Box website, which includes £4 towards a pumpkin or to spend in the farm shop.