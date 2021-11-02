Rocky Horror Show, Theatre Royal review: An absolute pleasure to watch

Review

The Rocky Horror Show has arrived at Norwich Theatre Royal and it is a wonderfully rude romp that will leave you doing the Time Warp again and again once it is over.

The musical stars TV presenter turned actor Ore Oduba, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, as Brad Majors, the timid partner of Janet Weiss.

When their car breaks down outside the house of Dr Frank N Furter, the mad and marvellous transvestite from Transylvania, they realise the world is not all sunshine and rainbows.

They become immersed in his wacky world and quickly find themselves in compromising situations.

Before the show, the Narrator came out and said that seven of the main roles would be played by understudies, which was due to Covid.

The only ones in their set roles were Ore as Brad, Philip Franks as the Narrator and Ben Westhead as Rocky.

But it did not matter one little bit and you could not tell who were the understudies, with Kristian Lavercombe sensational as Dr Frank N Furter.

He manipulated and captivated those around him as he asked his house guests and also the audience to give themselves over to absolute pleasure.

Ore was hugely likeable as Brad and also had a really lovely singing voice.

Franks as the Narrator was quick-witted as he responded to the callouts from the audience, as participation is a huge part of the show.

I particularly enjoyed his local references too, which ranged from Colman's Mustard to Mile Cross.

At least half the audience were dressed up in everything from suspenders to a surgeon's gown and it was clear how excited people were to get back out and enjoy live theatre.

Everyone got up to dance to Time Warp and other catchy songs include Dammit Janet, Science Fiction Double Feature and Sweet Transvestite.

The Rocky Horror Show was created by Richard O'Brien and made its stage debut in 1973 and over the last 50 years it has become a cult classic and a community, which celebrates not fitting in the box.

The Rocky Horror runs until November 6, book at norwichtheatre.org