Norfolk attraction hosting nighttime event with street food and live music

A prehistoric adventure park is to offer fans the chance to visit at night as it opens a new attraction for the first time.

The Dinos at Night event will return to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade on Saturday, June 25, from 6pm to 10pm, with street food stalls and live music from The Joe Ringer Band.

It will also be offering fans the first opportunity to visit its new Valley of the Dinosaurs attraction during another nighttime event called Dinos at Dark, which will see a sensory trail take place at the park on Saturday, August 6.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is also planning a Roarrstock event - Credit: Roarr!

The 85-acre park will also host Roarrstock on both Friday, August, 26, and Saturday, August, 27, with live music, a rave in the cave, arts and crafts, face painting, and storytelling.

Ben Francis, park manager at Roarr!, said: “We always strive to elevate our entertainment and increasing our summer events programme is a fantastic way for us to offer local families even more ways to enjoy their time together and make those important memories without having to travel too far."

Tickets for Dinos at Night and Dinos in the Dark are £9.95 per person, with discounted entry available for Discovery Pass holders.