Open garden event promises biggest year yet to mark Queen's Jubilee
- Credit: A. Eugster/Ringstead Open Gardens
A west Norfolk open garden event is promising the biggest year yet, as its organisers pull out all the stops ahead of The Queen's Jubilee.
From a chalkland meadow to a tropical garden, visitors can explore 14 different spaces in the village of Ringstead, near Hunstanton.
The event, which has been held for nearly 50 years, is taking place on Sunday, May 29, and all funds raised will go towards the local St Andrew's Church.
Head organiser Melanie Hutchinson said: “The Ringstead Open Gardens Sunday is such a special part of the village’s tradition and really brings us all together.
"There is a lot to organize but we all really enjoy working together to make it a success.
"There’s even more going on this year and we look forward to welcoming visitors again.”
Alongside the many gardens to visit, there will also be live music and homemade lunches and teas to enjoy.
The gardens will be open from 11am.
Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.