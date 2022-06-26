Review

It's fair to say that for me to be watching Simply Red perform at Norwich’s Earlham Park seemed nothing short of a miracle.

For a start, frontman Mick Hucknall had previously claimed he wouldn’t perform the hit singles alongside his bandmates ever again.

And then there's the memories of my teenage years, blighted by my dad's never-ending listening of all their albums.

Nevertheless, there I was – with my dad in tow – soaking up what would be an unforgettable evening.

Simply Red performing at Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Formed in Manchester in 1985, the group has sold more than 60m albums worldwide, featuring five UK number one albums – and it’s clear to see why.

Already hyped up from both the sunshine and burst of 90s nostalgia from chart-topper Gabrielle, it is unsurprising that Simply Red were welcomed to the stage with excitable cheers.

Giving stragglers time to settle in, the band opened with four lesser-known numbers before belting out its 1998 hit A New Flame.

Beaming throughout, Hucknall was clearly invigorated by the crowd’s cheers as well as the hollering of “I love you, Mick!” from the back of the audience.

Proving he is less about showmanship and all about the music, Hucknall gave as much bounce to his performance as his famous locks.

The band moved through hits including Your Mirror, Holding Back the Years, Night Nurse, Thrill Me, Fake, and Ain't That a Lot of Love.

Things were then taken down a notch with It's Only Love, before performances of Stars and Forever.

Simply Red performing at Earlham Park, Norwich - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

Ending the night on a high, the entire field of revellers bopped along to Give It All Up For You and Fairground. Hucknall even attempted some Samba-inspired moves.

Believing that to be the end of the evening, there were further squeals of delight when the band returned for an encore of Thinking of You, Money's Too Tight to Mention, and If You Don't Know Me By Now.

With first-rate vocals and music on point, it is easy to see how Simply Red’s career has spanned nearly 40 years.

Perhaps I should have tuned in a bit more all those years ago, when my dad was listening to them.