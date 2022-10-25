The Monster Club at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk

Halloween summons up hellish visions of fright and fear for many.

But it was screams of laughter and not terror that filled the air as The Monster Club rocked up for some fiendishly good half-term fun.

The monstrous music and mayhem at the Norfolk Showground was skilfully directed by the fabulous Friedrich Fright (Pip Randelle).

The Monster Club at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk

He compered the event as well as taking centre stage in much of the action in this variety show with horns which is a bit like a musical, comedy and circus show all rolled into one.

Joe Ringer's band - The Dead Ringers - provided the musical backdrop to this Spooktacular show with monster hits like Thriller, Bat out of Hell, Ghostbusters and Men in Black.

The Monster Club is led by singer Joe Ringer. - Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

The Monster Club dancers complete the line-up to the show, which started back in 2020, and appears at the showground for the first time this year.

Some old favourites returned as part of this year's routine, including the wonderful If I Were Not in the Monster Club....

The Monster Club at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk

And the big tent at the Easton venue lent itself to some impressive aerial displays during the event.

The Monster Club at the Norfolk Showground - Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk

There might have been a few gremlins in the sound during Monday's opening show but that could not halt this Halloween hit.

It is a ghoulishly good way for all the family to enjoy some seasonal shenanigans without the fear factor that might put off younger audience members.

Frightfully funny and devilishly delightful it is a must see for young and old across the county this Halloween.

So go on and get yourself and your little monsters a ticket for the the show.

You'd be a ghoul to miss it!

The Monster Club runs until Thursday, October 27 and includes three performances on Wednesday (October 26).

Head over to monsterclubshow.com for more details about tickets and the show.