Review: Show brings Ghouslishly good Halloween fun to Norfolk showground
- Credit: Peter Walsh/Archant Norfolk
Halloween summons up hellish visions of fright and fear for many.
But it was screams of laughter and not terror that filled the air as The Monster Club rocked up for some fiendishly good half-term fun.
The monstrous music and mayhem at the Norfolk Showground was skilfully directed by the fabulous Friedrich Fright (Pip Randelle).
He compered the event as well as taking centre stage in much of the action in this variety show with horns which is a bit like a musical, comedy and circus show all rolled into one.
Joe Ringer's band - The Dead Ringers - provided the musical backdrop to this Spooktacular show with monster hits like Thriller, Bat out of Hell, Ghostbusters and Men in Black.
The Monster Club dancers complete the line-up to the show, which started back in 2020, and appears at the showground for the first time this year.
Some old favourites returned as part of this year's routine, including the wonderful If I Were Not in the Monster Club....
Most Read
- 1 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
- 2 The £1m-a-day crimewave sweeping Norfolk
- 3 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
- 4 A47 reopens after van catches fire
- 5 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
- 6 Obituary: Hotelier who began career in Norfolk dies
- 7 Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction
- 8 Homes hit by power cuts as storm batters county
- 9 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
- 10 Jobs safe at family-run firm after takeover by fellow local business
And the big tent at the Easton venue lent itself to some impressive aerial displays during the event.
There might have been a few gremlins in the sound during Monday's opening show but that could not halt this Halloween hit.
It is a ghoulishly good way for all the family to enjoy some seasonal shenanigans without the fear factor that might put off younger audience members.
Frightfully funny and devilishly delightful it is a must see for young and old across the county this Halloween.
So go on and get yourself and your little monsters a ticket for the the show.
You'd be a ghoul to miss it!
The Monster Club runs until Thursday, October 27 and includes three performances on Wednesday (October 26).
Head over to monsterclubshow.com for more details about tickets and the show.