Video
Retro Forest Festival launching in 2022 with big names on the line-up
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A new festival celebrating the music from the 70s to 90s is coming to a farm this summer and it will feature some famous faces.
The Retro Forest Festival will take place at Little Lodge Farm in Santon Downham in Suffolk, just a few miles from Thetford, over the weekend of September 3 and 4 2022.
From disco legends to the finest tribute bands, the event will have a retro theme and will also feature great beers and local food vendors.
The Saturday headliner is 70s soul group The Real Thing, whose biggest hit is You to Me are Everything.
Also announced so far is DJ Pat Sharp, Doctor and The Medics, Flash: A Tribute to Queen and Badness.
There will also be a Club Tropicana-inspired dance tent with a DJ playing classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s over the two-day festival.
The event will run from 11am until 10.30pm each day and festival-goers can either buy day tickets or get a VIP pass with camping.
It has been organised by Karl Duke from KSD Events, which has been running for eight years, who does outdoor retro party nights at venues including the Lynford Hall Hotel.
Mr Duke, 24, from Great Cressingham, said: "As well as the main acts we will have local retro acts too.
"It is something nice for the local area and there is capacity for 1,000 people so it will feel safe."
The festival is exciting for couple Hannah and Jeff Hibbs who have run Little Lodge Farm for 16 years.
The pair are always looking to diversify and they already have log cabins, do outdoor weddings and are the official campsite for the Forest Live concerts in Thetford Forest.
Mrs Hibbs, 43, said: "We already have a premises license for our outdoor weddings so we thought we would give this a try as we have a big open space and we have already diversified so much here."
Day tickets are £35 and VIP camping is £200, with advance parking £5 - book at retropartyexperience.co.uk