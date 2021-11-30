Norwich panto rehearsals under way with boss ready to adapt to Covid rules
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Rehearsals are now in full swing for the Norwich Theatre Royal and Norwich Playhouse pantos.
And the boss of both venues is confident that Covid will not dampen the Christmas magic.
Norwich Theatre is running two pantos for the festive season, with family show Dick Whittington and his Cat at the Theatre Royal and Robin Good: The Politico-Panto for teens and adults at the Playhouse.
Both casts are now busy rehearsing the shows on different floors of the Stage Two building, also run by the organisation, with both in separate bubbles.
While the press conference on Saturday about rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant did not specifically mention theatres, with masks now mandatory on public transport and in shops, the team is geared up for any changes.
Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, said: "We will carry on as we have been doing and encourage people to wear masks in our buildings.
"From adapting for two years with Interlude and A Right Royal Christmas [outdoor season and 2020's socially distanced shows] we can bend and flex if there are further changes.
"We all need that normality and comfort blanket of Christmas this year."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
- 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
- 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
- 4 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
- 5 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
- 6 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
- 7 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
- 8 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
- 9 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
- 10 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise
Dick Whittington and his Cat runs from December 11 until January 9 2022 and stars The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.
Mr Cole, who recently moved to Norfolk, said: "We need panto as even with this new variant we are social animals so our audiences are going to be so up for it this year."
Mr Tracini said: "It can be the start of everyone's Christmas or New Year where you can have a laugh with other people that are also pleased not to be stuck at home."
Alternative panto Robin Good runs at the Playhouse from December 8 to 19 and will see the title character trying to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.
Will Arundell, who plays the Sherriff of Norwich and grew up in the city, said: "It is absolutely brilliant fun with four people playing every role in a panto and about 20 different instruments."
Buy tickets for both shows at norwichtheatre.org