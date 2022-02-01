Major music festival announces 2022 line-up and jubilee plans

Video

Red Rooster Festival is returning for 2022 with big names on the line-up. - Credit: Supplied

Red Rooster Festival has announced a bumper 2022 line-up and this year is extra special as it coincides with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The festival is a celebration of blues and country music and it will once again take place in the grounds of Euston Hall on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

It is running from Thursday, June 2 until Saturday, June 4, and headlining on the Friday night is Seasick Steve, who previously spent time living near Wymondham while recording music.

Seasick Steve is headlining on Friday night at Red Rooster Festival. - Credit: Supplied

He is known for his raw, powerful and emotional performances and has sold more than one million albums worldwide, which includes Man from Another Time and Sonic Soul Surfer.

Born and raised in California, former University of East Anglia student Nick Waterhouse tops the main stage bill on Saturday, bringing rhythm and blues to Euston Hall.

The line-up poster for Red Rooster Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied

Other newly-announced acts include Sugarray Rayford, Joshua Hedley, Smoke Fairies, Marcus Bonfanti, Beth Rowley, The Courettes and William the Conqueror.

He Was In Heaven Before He Died: A Tribute to John Prine will feature Robert Chaney, The Magic Numbers, Beth Rowley, Felix Holt, Louis Brennan, Josh Flowers, Laura Tenchert, Pat Ralla and Joe Harvey Whyte.

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on June 2, Red Rooster Festival will be lighting the beacon in Euston Park on its opening day.

Red Rooster is also part of the Festival of Suffolk, which aims to shine a spotlight on the county with a series of events between May and September to mark the jubilee.

Red Rooster Festival celebrates blues and country music in the grounds of Euston Hall. - Credit: Supplied

Harry Duke of Grafton said: “We are all hugely excited to be hosting Red Rooster 2022 over the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend.

"Red Rooster 2022 is shaping up to become a hugely memorable weekend with a fantastic music line-up, delicious barbecue from the new Red Roaster zone and a huge array of activities for all the family.

"The Red Rooster team cannot wait to see you in June.”

Weekend camping tickets cost £109.50 (plus booking fee), with under-12s free and teens £50 (plus booking fee) at redrooster.org.uk