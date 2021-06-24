Popular Suffolk music festival remains on course for this summer

Published: 7:24 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 7:27 PM June 24, 2021

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the Red Rooster Festival Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A popular Suffolk music festival remains on course to bring live music this summer.

Red Rooster Festival, located near Thetford, is set to go ahead with its previously announced rescheduled dates from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29.

The event is set amongst 300 acres of the historical private gardens and rolling parkland of Euston Hall.

It is the perfect setting for weekend get-togethers, great soul food, and the long-awaited return of live music.

Visitors enjoy the music, sunshine and food at the 2016 Red Rooster Festival at Euston near Thetford. Photo: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

Harry, Duke of Grafton, co-founder of Red Rooster said: “We are getting the Rooster site prepared for our new August Bank Holiday dates.

“Besides one of the most exciting music line-ups to-date, there’s lots of activities and fantastic food and drink on offer. I can’t wait to see people having a good time again at Red Rooster – you’ve been sorely missed.

“Throughout this difficult time keeping safe has always been our prime consideration.

“We monitor government guidance closely and will organise a safe and inclusive festival, allowing people of all ages to enjoy the very best of cajun, soul, rock n roll, blues, roots and country music in the heart of the East Anglian countryside.”

The Red Rooster Festival parade at Euston Hall in Suffolk. Photo: Courtesy of Orbit PR - Credit: Courtesy of Orbit PR

As previously announced, there’ll be performances from Richard Hawley, Jade Bird, Songhoy Blues, Kitty, Daisy & Lewis, Ida Mae, Ian Siegal, Little Barrie and many more.

In addition to the music programme, there will also be lots of other activities, such as survival expert Will Lord, who presents his Prehistoric Experiences. As well as den building in the woods and traditional carnival games.

Dog lovers will also have the House of Mutt and their trainer’s onsite to answer all canine questions, as well as doggy agility around their obstacle course.

Richard Hawley. Photo: Steve Gullick - Credit: Archant

For relaxation, Heilsa Therapies are on hand for massages and a variety of other treatments.

For food offerings, this year Red Rooster announced Smoke & Fire Events as a new BBQ partner.

Besides a whole range of BBQ choices, there’ll be all the soul food of the Deep South and delicious street food too: jambalaya, chowders, smokin’ ribs, burritos, tacos, mac ‘n’ cheese and vegan options.