Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend

The Red Arrows will be passing over Norfolk's skies again this weekend. - Credit: Archant

The UK's favourite flying team will be seen over Norfolk's skies this weekend.

The iconic Red Arrows will pass over the county on Sunday, May 29, according to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Coming from Suffolk, the jets will cross into south Norfolk near Homersfield just after 10.28am.

They will then move northwest, passing over Long Stratton and Spooner Row before arriving at Cranworth at about 10.33am.

The RAF aerobatic team will then fly north over Bittering, Sculthorpe and North Creake.

They will arrive over Burnham Thorpe at about 10.37am.

The planned route, which is subject to change, will then see them leave Norfolk to the northwest at Scolt Head Island.

The Red Arrows are returning to RAF Scampton after their pre-season practice, which takes place abroad where there is more settled weather.

Norfolk's skies will see another display over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.