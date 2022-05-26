News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:01 PM May 26, 2022
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

The Red Arrows will be passing over Norfolk's skies again this weekend. - Credit: Archant

The UK's favourite flying team will be seen over Norfolk's skies this weekend.

The iconic Red Arrows will pass over the county on Sunday, May 29, according to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

Coming from Suffolk, the jets will cross into south Norfolk near Homersfield just after 10.28am.

They will then move northwest, passing over Long Stratton and Spooner Row before arriving at Cranworth at about 10.33am.

The RAF aerobatic team will then fly north over Bittering, Sculthorpe and North Creake.

They will arrive over Burnham Thorpe at about 10.37am.

The planned route, which is subject to change, will then see them leave Norfolk to the northwest at Scolt Head Island.

The Red Arrows are returning to RAF Scampton after their pre-season practice, which takes place abroad where there is more settled weather.

Norfolk's skies will see another display over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon