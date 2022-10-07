New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk - Credit: PANNIER/CYCLING UK

A new long-distance cycle route exploring Norfolk's "ancient rural roads" and "beautiful countryside" will soon be launched.

Created by Cycling UK, the Rebellion Way is a 233-mile route which begins and ends in Norwich.

The full journey will be released after the official launch event takes place at the Maid's Head Hotel in the city on Thursday, October 13.

Sam Jones and Sophie Gordon (from Cycling UK) check the route of the Rebellion Way in Norfolk - Credit: Saskia Martin

It is designed to be ridden over four to five days in one go but can be "comfortably" split in half at King’s Lynn with easy onward transport options.

The route includes a mix of country lanes, bridleways, byways, cycle paths and quiet ways and it has been purposefully designed so cyclists can avoid busy main roads.

It also takes in parts of the Peddars Way - an ancient long-distance trail that has been in use for thousands of years - as well as the Bure Valley Path, which has recently been improved by Norfolk County Council.

The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk - Credit: Saskia Martin

Sophie Gordon, Cycling UK’s campaigns officer behind the creation of the Rebellion Way said: “Norfolk has amazing local history, beautiful countryside and vibrant culture, which makes it the perfect place for visiting cyclists.

"With the history of Boudicca’s revolt and the message of Kett’s fight for access resonating to this day through Cycling UK’s own work, we can’t think of a better place for our latest long-distance route.”

As well as passing through well-known places such as Norwich, King’s Lynn, Cromer and Sandringham, the route also "takes in some local delights" including Castle Acre, Little Walsingham and Holkham.

The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk - Credit: PANNIER/CYCLING UK

Along the way, riders will see huge forests, endless coastline and the Norfolk Broads.

In preparation for the expected increase in cycling, particularly out of season, the charity has also been working with local businesses in the hospitality and accommodation sectors.

Cycling UK is providing free equipment bundles and advice as part of its 'Cycle Friendly Places' initiative to encourage cyclists to visit local businesses.

One Norfolk firm which has signed up is Duration Brewing in West Acre.

Co-founders of Duration Brewing Miranda Hudson and Derek Bates outside their brewery - Credit: Saskia Martin

Miranda Hudson, co-founder, said: “Lots of cyclists already ride out to our farmhouse brewery taproom which is why we signed up.

“Being tucked away in a historic stone barn, along a chalk river, by old priory ruins Duration is a hidden gem to discover on the road less travelled.

"The Rebellion Way is great at encouraging sustainable tourism without spoiling the rural idyll."

Smaller "loop routes" have also been created along the way for those who don't want to do the full journey.

For more information visit Cycling UK's website.



