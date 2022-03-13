Gallery
11 of our readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
With over 84 miles of coastline, the county has plenty of great beaches to offer.
The long stretches of sandy seashore are often named as some of the country's best and continue to draw thousands of visitors every year to the region.
Despite being popular with visitors, the large choice of beaches means it is still possible to beat the crowds and find a quiet spot.
But if a lively seaside town is what you are after, then that is easy to find at places like Cromer and Gorleston.
Nature lovers are also spoilt with an abundance of unique wildlife-spotting opportunities, such as the large grey seal colonies at Horsey or the flocks of Sea Bunting that visit Sea Palling every winter.
From Hunstanton to Mundesley, here are 11 of our readers' favourite in Norfolk.
1. Sea Palling
2. Sheringham
3. Gorleston
4. Holkham
5. Winterton
6. Hunstanton
7. Caister-on-Sea
8. Mundesley
9. Brancaster
10. Cromer
11. Horsey