11 of our readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:00 AM March 13, 2022
11 of Eastern Daily Press readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk

Here are 11 of our readers' favourite beaches in Norfolk

With over 84 miles of coastline, the county has plenty of great beaches to offer.

The long stretches of sandy seashore are often named as some of the country's best and continue to draw thousands of visitors every year to the region.

Despite being popular with visitors, the large choice of beaches means it is still possible to beat the crowds and find a quiet spot.

But if a lively seaside town is what you are after, then that is easy to find at places like Cromer and Gorleston.

Nature lovers are also spoilt with an abundance of unique wildlife-spotting opportunities, such as the large grey seal colonies at Horsey or the flocks of Sea Bunting that visit Sea Palling every winter.

From Hunstanton to Mundesley, here are 11 of our readers' favourite in Norfolk.

1. Sea Palling

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling.

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. Sheringham

A view of Sheringham's seafront.

A view of Sheringham's seafront. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

3. Gorleston

A view of Gorleston Beach on a February afternoon

A view of Gorleston Beach on a February afternoon - Credit: Archant

4. Holkham

Holkham beach in north Norfolk.

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association - Credit: PA

5. Winterton

People enjoying the beach at Winterton-on-Sea in May 2020

People enjoying the beach at Winterton-on-Sea in May 2020 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

6. Hunstanton

Hunstanton beach busy with crowds of visitors in the summer months

Hunstanton beach busy with crowds of visitors in the summer months - Credit: Chris Bishop

7. Caister-on-Sea

Caister-on-Sea beach.

Caister-on-Sea beach. - Credit: Denise Bradley

8. Mundesley

Sea defences at Mundesley beach, looking towards Happisburgh.

Sea defences at Mundesley beach, looking towards Happisburgh. - Credit: Mark Bullimore

9. Brancaster

A winter's walk along Brancaster Beach

A winter's walk along Brancaster Beach - Credit: Matthew Usher

10. Cromer

Cromer beach, with the pier in the distance

Cromer beach, with the pier in the distance - Credit: Denise Bradley

11. Horsey

Grey seal colony resting on the beach at Horsey

Grey seal colony resting on the beach at Horsey - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010



