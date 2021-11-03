News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Free Christmas market to offer food and drink, crafts and antiques

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:51 PM November 3, 2021
A Christmas market is taking place at The Raveningham Centre in south Norfolk. 

Buy unique gifts and local food and drink at a free Christmas market happening this November. 

The Christmas Fair is taking place at The Raveningham Centre in south Norfolk, between Loddon and Beccles, on Sunday, November 14 from 10am until 3pm. 

It will showcase local businesses with antiques and vintage items, art, garden accessories and plants, food and drink, crafts and gifts, toys and more.

There will be 25 stalls, including Wildcraft Brewery, The Patchwork Cow and Suffolk Succulents. 

The Ravenous Café on site will be open all day serving home-cooked food and parking is free. 

The Raveningham Centre is a beautiful collection of Victorian red brick buildings, which were once working farm buildings as part of The Raveningham Estate.

Now home to shops, workshops and a café, the centre is also the setting for the successful annual Sculpture Trail curated by artist Sarah Cannell.

