Open-air theatre coming to stunning Norfolk garden this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:00 AM July 20, 2022
An outdoor production of Rapunzel comes to Stow Hall Gardens this weekend. 

An outdoor production of Rapunzel comes to Stow Hall Gardens this weekend. - Credit: Ashley Harter

A classic fairytale will be given a new lease of life in an outdoor theatre show heading to Norfolk on its UK tour.

IKP Productions is bringing Rapunzel to Stow Hall Gardens in Stow Bardolph, near Downham Market, this weekend on July 23 and 24 at 2.30pm on both days. 

The open-air production is about one girl's longing to break free from her imposed lockdown to explore the outside world. 

It will feature wicked witches, lovable trolls, a prince and long golden hair. 

Expect plenty of slapstick physical comedy, puppetry and lots to keep adults entertained too. 

All the family will enjoy this new outdoor production of Rapunzel. 

All the family will enjoy this new outdoor production of Rapunzel. - Credit: Ashley Harter

The gardens will be open from 1pm on Saturday and Sunday with light refreshments on sale too, payable by cash only. 

This includes teas and coffees, Rice Krispie cakes and ice cream. 

Tickets are available at everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/rapunzel and are priced from £10 to £12.

