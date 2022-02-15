5 rainy day activities in Norfolk for February half term

Here are some fun rainy day activities to do with your children this February half term - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

February half term is likely to be a washout for much of the week in Norfolk, with heavy rain forecast.

Here are five ideas of places to take your children to when being outdoors is looking unappealing.

There is lots to explore at Norwich Castle this February half term - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

1. Travel back in time at Norwich Castle

Where: 24 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3JU

Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4.30 pm and Sundays 1-4.30 pm.

There is a range of family friendly activities on offer at Norwich Castle this week, offering a chance to dig into the city's past.

A number are free with the castle's entry fee and will explore a range of subjects such as the history of tapestries, archaeology and the landscapes of John Crome.

2. Get creative at Sticky Earth Cafe

Where: 15 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9ES

When: Monday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sundays 10am - 4pm

Sticky Earth Cafe is a pottery studio in Cromer, offering pottery painting activities as well as other crafty tasks.

Booking in advance is essential and is open to groups of up to six.

Mask making is one of the events happening at the Time and Tide museum in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

3. Make masks at Time and Tide Museum

Where: Blackfriars' Rd, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX

When: Wednesday, February 16, 11 - 4pm.General admission between 10am - 4pm Monday to Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 12 - 4pm

On Wednesday February 16, children can create their historical alter-ego through a mask making activity running throughout the day.

The museum is also open throughout the week and has lots to see and do.

Norwich Puppet Theatre have a number of shows and workshops to enjoy this February half term - Credit: Archant

4. See a show at Norwich Puppet Theatre

Where: St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN

When: Details of show times and workshops can be found here.

Norwich Puppet Theatre always puts on a great run of events every school holiday and this February half term is no different.

There are a number of shows to see and there are also workshops throughout the week for would-be puppeteers.

A visit to Jump Warehouse makes for a great rainy day activity - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

5. Bounce around at Jump Warehouse

Where: 11 Hopper Way, Diss, IP22 4GT

When: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm

Jump Warehouse opened at the former Monsters site in Diss in May 2021 and the new owner has kept the soft play, with wavy slides and climbing frames, and added a 34-bed trampoline park.

An Imagination Village and Sensory Room will also open soon and there is a second branch of Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth.

Booking a session online is essential at jumpwarehouse.co.uk and party packages are also available.