5 rainy day activities in Norfolk for February half term
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
February half term is likely to be a washout for much of the week in Norfolk, with heavy rain forecast.
Here are five ideas of places to take your children to when being outdoors is looking unappealing.
1. Travel back in time at Norwich Castle
Where: 24 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3JU
Opening times: Monday to Saturday, 10am - 4.30 pm and Sundays 1-4.30 pm.
There is a range of family friendly activities on offer at Norwich Castle this week, offering a chance to dig into the city's past.
A number are free with the castle's entry fee and will explore a range of subjects such as the history of tapestries, archaeology and the landscapes of John Crome.
2. Get creative at Sticky Earth Cafe
Where: 15 Church Street, Cromer, NR27 9ES
When: Monday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sundays 10am - 4pm
Sticky Earth Cafe is a pottery studio in Cromer, offering pottery painting activities as well as other crafty tasks.
Booking in advance is essential and is open to groups of up to six.
3. Make masks at Time and Tide Museum
Where: Blackfriars' Rd, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX
When: Wednesday, February 16, 11 - 4pm.General admission between 10am - 4pm Monday to Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 12 - 4pm
On Wednesday February 16, children can create their historical alter-ego through a mask making activity running throughout the day.
The museum is also open throughout the week and has lots to see and do.
4. See a show at Norwich Puppet Theatre
Where: St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN
When: Details of show times and workshops can be found here.
Norwich Puppet Theatre always puts on a great run of events every school holiday and this February half term is no different.
There are a number of shows to see and there are also workshops throughout the week for would-be puppeteers.
5. Bounce around at Jump Warehouse
Where: 11 Hopper Way, Diss, IP22 4GT
When: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm
Jump Warehouse opened at the former Monsters site in Diss in May 2021 and the new owner has kept the soft play, with wavy slides and climbing frames, and added a 34-bed trampoline park.
An Imagination Village and Sensory Room will also open soon and there is a second branch of Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth.
Booking a session online is essential at jumpwarehouse.co.uk and party packages are also available.