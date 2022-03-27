7 quirky places to stay in Norfolk
- Credit: National Trust
Ever fancied staying in a treehouse, a lighthouse or a wagon? Well now is your chance.
Here are seven quirky places to go for a staycation in Norfolk.
1. The Medieval Southeast Tower, Great Yarmouth
This tower, part of Great Yarmouth's old town wall, is set over five floors and has room for four people to stay.
Just minutes from the Golden Mile in the King Street conservation area, the medieval tower is decorated in an eclectic manner.
You can book a stay via Airbnb.
2. The Old Lighthouse, Hunstanton
Sat on top of Hunstanton's striped cliffs, this picture-perfect property has panoramic sea views.
The lighthouse and house can sleep up to eight.
There are more than 80 steps to the top of the tower, where you can see to Skegness on a clear day.
You can book a stay via Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages.
3. Prairie Skies, Reepham
These handcrafted wagons are unique and allow for an adults-only getaway.
The wagons are eco-conscious and rustic, with vintage furnishings.
Located on Salle Moor Farm just north of Reepham, the wagons are a stones throw from a brewery and other artisan makers.
You can book a stay via CoolStays.com.
4. Badger's Retreat, East Ruston
This colourful cottage between Stalham and Happisburgh is run by East Ruston Cottages, which specialises in dog-friendly getaways in Norfolk.
There is one bedroom, a Barbie-pink living space, a conservatory and a large garden overlooking nearby fields.
You can book a stay via East Ruston Cottages.
5. The Old Mill, Mattishall
This former corn mill was built in 1857 and is surrounded by farmland.
The converted property retains original features such as exposed beams.
On the edge of Mattishall, this one-bedroom cottage is in reach of nearby opportunities for walking, golf, cycling and fishing.
You can book a stay via Kett Country Cottages.
6. Mustard Pot Cottage, Felbrigg
This quirky cottage is sat in the woodlands on the Felbrigg Hall estate.
It got its name from its resemblance to a small condiment pot.
The two-bedroom property has octagonal rooms and narrow winding stairs.
There is a small garden and trails through the woods to enjoy.
You can book a stay via the National Trust.
7. Sunrise Tree House, West Lexham
Located in West Lexham, this getaway is in the woods with living trees growing through the house.
There are stained glass windows, a private terrace, a log burner and two bedrooms in the treehouse.
You can book a stay via West Lexham.
