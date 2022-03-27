News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 quirky places to stay in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:00 AM March 27, 2022
Mustard Pot, Norfolk, exterior ©National Trust Images, Mike Henton

The Mustard Pot on Felbrigg Estate is a small cottage in the woodland - Credit: National Trust

Ever fancied staying in a treehouse, a lighthouse or a wagon? Well now is your chance.

Here are seven quirky places to go for a staycation in Norfolk.

1. The Medieval Southeast Tower, Great Yarmouth

The Medieval Southeast Tower, Yarmouth

This two-bed is part of Yarmouth's old town walls - Credit: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

This tower, part of Great Yarmouth's old town wall, is set over five floors and has room for four people to stay.

Just minutes from the Golden Mile in the King Street conservation area, the medieval tower is decorated in an eclectic manner.

The Medieval Southeast Tower, Yarmouth

The medieval tower is minutes from the Golden Mile - Credit: Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust

You can book a stay via Airbnb.

2. The Old Lighthouse, Hunstanton

16PT_Hunstanton_Lighthouse_09

The lighthouse is on top of Hunstanton's cliffs - Credit: Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages

Sat on top of Hunstanton's striped cliffs, this picture-perfect property has panoramic sea views.

The lighthouse and house can sleep up to eight.

16PT_Hunstanton_Lighthouse_73

There is room for eight people to stay in the lighthouse - Credit: Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages

There are more than 80 steps to the top of the tower, where you can see to Skegness on a clear day.

You can book a stay via Norfolk Coast Holiday Cottages.

3. Prairie Skies, Reepham

These handcrafted wagons are unique and allow for an adults-only getaway.

The wagons are eco-conscious and rustic, with vintage furnishings.

Located on Salle Moor Farm just north of Reepham, the wagons are a stones throw from a brewery and other artisan makers.

You can book a stay via CoolStays.com.

4. Badger's Retreat, East Ruston

Badger's Retreat, East Ruston

The small one-bed cottage is dog-friendly - Credit: East Ruston Cottages

This colourful cottage between Stalham and Happisburgh is run by East Ruston Cottages, which specialises in dog-friendly getaways in Norfolk.

Badger's Retreat, East Ruston

The living space is painted in a bright shade of Barbie pink - Credit: East Ruston Cottages

There is one bedroom, a Barbie-pink living space, a conservatory and a large garden overlooking nearby fields.

You can book a stay via East Ruston Cottages.

5. The Old Mill, Mattishall

The Old Mill, Mattishall

This one-bed converted property was formerly a corn mill - Credit: Kett Country Cottages

This former corn mill was built in 1857 and is surrounded by farmland.

The converted property retains original features such as exposed beams.

The Old Mill, Mattishall

The mill, built in 1857, is surrounded by farmland and fields - Credit: Kett Country Cottages

On the edge of Mattishall, this one-bedroom cottage is in reach of nearby opportunities for walking, golf, cycling and fishing.

You can book a stay via Kett Country Cottages.

6. Mustard Pot Cottage, Felbrigg

Mustard Pot, Norfolk, exterior ©National Trust Images, Mike Henton

The Mustard Pot on Felbrigg Estate is a small cottage in the woodland - Credit: National Trust

This quirky cottage is sat in the woodlands on the Felbrigg Hall estate.

It got its name from its resemblance to a small condiment pot.

Mustard Pot, Norfolk, double bedroom ©National Trust Images, Mike Henton

Rooms in the Mustard Pot are octagonal, due to the buildings condiment jar-like shape - Credit: National Trust

The two-bedroom property has octagonal rooms and narrow winding stairs.

There is a small garden and trails through the woods to enjoy.

You can book a stay via the National Trust.

7. Sunrise Tree House, West Lexham

sunrise tree house, west lexham

The treehouse has lots of stained glass windows to take advantage of natural light - Credit: West Lexham

Located in West Lexham, this getaway is in the woods with living trees growing through the house. 

There are stained glass windows, a private terrace, a log burner and two bedrooms in the treehouse.

sunrise tree house, west lexham

Living trees grow through the property and out of the roof - Credit: West Lexham

You can book a stay via West Lexham.

