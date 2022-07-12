5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk

Walking along the beach at Waxham on a summer's day - Credit: Archant

With 84 miles of coastline, every summer thousands of people flock to Norfolk's beaches to cool off.

And with close to 52 beaches, there are plenty to choose from.

But if you're looking for somewhere to escape the crowds during this week's heatwave, you may have to look for locations off the beaten track.

Here are five beaches for those looking for some peace and quiet.

1. Thornham

Thornham Harbour in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where: Walk from Staithe Lane, Thornham, PE36 6LX

You won't be disappointed if you decide to make the trek to Thornham beach.

It is one of the most remote in north Norfolk and is set within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

To reach the beach you take the Norfolk Coast Path from Staithe Lane.

The walk takes about 15 to 20 minutes, cutting through the scenic salt marshes and sand dunes.

2. Waxham

Walking along the beach at Waxham on a summer's day - Credit: Archant

Where: Waxham, NR12 ODY, next to Sea Palling

Waxham is home to another less trodden beach if the tourist hotspots aren't for you.

This hidden gem, located down the road from the village of Waxham, is another which sits within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The beach offers dunes and vast stretches of soft sand and in the winter months it is a great place for seal spotting from a distance.

3. Brancaster Staithe

Brancaster Staithe - Credit: Archant

Where: Brancaster Staithe Harbour, PE31 8BW

This historic harbour offers beautiful views of the coastline.

And its beach is another one of Norfolk's best-kept secrets, with flat golden sands, lagoons and creeks.

It is most popular for walking and its wildlife.

But visitors are regularly warned about the dangers of tidal flooding in the area and are urged to check before exploring.

4. Overstrand

Looking from Overstrand towards Cromer, across a stretch of beach - Credit: Archant

Where: Pauls Lane, Overstrand, NR27 0PF

Overstrand offers a more peaceful experience compared to the nearby bustling coastal town of Cromer.

It is a great bucket and spade beach as is wide and sandy when the tide is out.

But visitors are again urged to keep checking the tides as when the tide is in the water engulfs the entire beach.

There is a car park with public toilets and an ice cream van above the beach, which is accessed by a long, sloping path.

5. Burnham Overy Staithe

The harbour at Burnham Overy Staithe - Credit: Matthew Usher

Where: Harbour Way, Burnham Overy Staithe, PE31 8JF/PE31 8FF

Burnham Overy Staithe has yet another wonderfully secluded Norfolk beach - but it isn't the most accessible.

It is just over a mile away from the harbour and the walk will take you around 20 to 25 minutes.

But once you're there it offers unrivalled views with boats, salt marshes, creeks, wildlife and dunes, as well as a vast expanse of sandy beach and unspoilt coastline.

Visitors must also be aware of the high tides.