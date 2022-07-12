5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
With 84 miles of coastline, every summer thousands of people flock to Norfolk's beaches to cool off.
And with close to 52 beaches, there are plenty to choose from.
But if you're looking for somewhere to escape the crowds during this week's heatwave, you may have to look for locations off the beaten track.
Here are five beaches for those looking for some peace and quiet.
1. Thornham
Where: Walk from Staithe Lane, Thornham, PE36 6LX
You won't be disappointed if you decide to make the trek to Thornham beach.
It is one of the most remote in north Norfolk and is set within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Most Read
- 1 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Norfolk village road
- 2 Heatwave sees people told to ditch hoses, paddling pools and car washing
- 3 Pub reopens with new owners following £200,000 refurb and locals love it
- 4 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke
- 5 Man found at bottom of cliffs admits manslaughter of wife
- 6 Hot air balloon festival with night glow returning to country park for 2022
- 7 Extreme heat warning issued as temperatures could hit 40C in Norfolk
- 8 North Norfolk village named among best seaside locations in England
- 9 Run Norwich 'monitoring situation' ahead of weekend race
- 10 Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale
To reach the beach you take the Norfolk Coast Path from Staithe Lane.
The walk takes about 15 to 20 minutes, cutting through the scenic salt marshes and sand dunes.
2. Waxham
Where: Waxham, NR12 ODY, next to Sea Palling
Waxham is home to another less trodden beach if the tourist hotspots aren't for you.
This hidden gem, located down the road from the village of Waxham, is another which sits within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The beach offers dunes and vast stretches of soft sand and in the winter months it is a great place for seal spotting from a distance.
3. Brancaster Staithe
Where: Brancaster Staithe Harbour, PE31 8BW
This historic harbour offers beautiful views of the coastline.
And its beach is another one of Norfolk's best-kept secrets, with flat golden sands, lagoons and creeks.
It is most popular for walking and its wildlife.
But visitors are regularly warned about the dangers of tidal flooding in the area and are urged to check before exploring.
4. Overstrand
Where: Pauls Lane, Overstrand, NR27 0PF
Overstrand offers a more peaceful experience compared to the nearby bustling coastal town of Cromer.
It is a great bucket and spade beach as is wide and sandy when the tide is out.
But visitors are again urged to keep checking the tides as when the tide is in the water engulfs the entire beach.
There is a car park with public toilets and an ice cream van above the beach, which is accessed by a long, sloping path.
5. Burnham Overy Staithe
Where: Harbour Way, Burnham Overy Staithe, PE31 8JF/PE31 8FF
Burnham Overy Staithe has yet another wonderfully secluded Norfolk beach - but it isn't the most accessible.
It is just over a mile away from the harbour and the walk will take you around 20 to 25 minutes.
But once you're there it offers unrivalled views with boats, salt marshes, creeks, wildlife and dunes, as well as a vast expanse of sandy beach and unspoilt coastline.
Visitors must also be aware of the high tides.