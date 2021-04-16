News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Carrow Road to host special Queen and Abba evenings

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:55 PM April 16, 2021   
Rock band 'Queen' in London to receive a British Phonographic Institute Platinum , Gold and Silver a

'An Evening of Queen' will take place at Carrow Road in June 2021 - Credit: PA

Carrow Road is set to celebrate two of the most famous bands in history with a pair of special events later this year. 

Stars of the West End will descend on the home of Norwich City in June for two nights of star-studded entertainment in June. 

Aerial view of Norwich City's Carrow Road. Picture: Mike Page

Carrow Road is set to host special events celebrating Queen and Abba - Credit: Mike Page

The team behind 'An Evening of Queen' will bring the 'I Want to Break Free' tour to Norfolk on June 24, bringing with it a collection of cast members from the smash-hit musical 'We Will Rock You'.

On the following evening, June 25, stars of 'Mamma Mia!' will showcase 'An Evening of Abba', performing some of the groups's most popular hits.

ABBA wish their fans goodnight after performing in Sweden. (l-r) Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, An

'An Evening of Abba' will take place at Carrow Road in June 2021 - Credit: PA

Tickets for both events will be available to purchase from Friday, April 23, either by visiting tickets.canaries.co.uk or by calling the Carrow Road ticket office on 01603 721902.

General admission is priced at £25 for each night, or £40 for the pair. A limited number of VIP packages are also available. 

Norwich City Football Club August 2020 Carrow Road Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carrow Road is set to host special events celebrating Queen and Abba - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Breckland Council uses the King's Head in Dereham to house homeless people. The manager said there h

Norfolk Police

Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to an incident in Thorpe St Andrew on Wednesday, April 14

Norfolk Police | Video

Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus