Carrow Road to host special Queen and Abba evenings

Published: 1:55 PM April 16, 2021

Carrow Road is set to celebrate two of the most famous bands in history with a pair of special events later this year.

Stars of the West End will descend on the home of Norwich City in June for two nights of star-studded entertainment in June.

Carrow Road is set to host special events celebrating Queen and Abba - Credit: Mike Page

The team behind 'An Evening of Queen' will bring the 'I Want to Break Free' tour to Norfolk on June 24, bringing with it a collection of cast members from the smash-hit musical 'We Will Rock You'.

On the following evening, June 25, stars of 'Mamma Mia!' will showcase 'An Evening of Abba', performing some of the groups's most popular hits.

Tickets for both events will be available to purchase from Friday, April 23, either by visiting tickets.canaries.co.uk or by calling the Carrow Road ticket office on 01603 721902.

General admission is priced at £25 for each night, or £40 for the pair. A limited number of VIP packages are also available.

