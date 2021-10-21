Huge Pumpkin Festival, with 7,000 to choose from, is running over half term

Published: 10:49 AM October 21, 2021

Wroxham Barns is holding its biggest Pumpkin Festival ever this October half term. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

You are in for a frightfully good time at Wroxham Barns this October half term as it is hosting its biggest Pumpkin Festival ever.

New for 2021 there will be a half an acre pumpkin patch with 7,000 to choose from and plenty of spooky photo opportunities.

The event will run daily from Saturday, October 23 until Sunday, October 31 from 10am until 5pm and little ones can take mini wheelbarrows into the pumpkin patch and then carve them in a covered marquee.

There will also be maggot racing and spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch.

Families can also enjoy all the fun of Junior Farm with hands-on animal activities and unlimited rides in the Fun Park.

Ben Marshall, general manager, said: “We cannot wait to host this event, we love Halloween and have worked really hard on stepping up our Pumpkin Festival."

Tickets must be booked online at wroxhambarns.co.uk