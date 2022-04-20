Psychology of serial killers masterclass coming to historic pub

Steve Gaskin will host the Psychology of Serial Killers masterclasses at The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham. - Credit: Leah Hallam/Daniel Moxon

Learn about criminal psychology with a pint in hand at a unique event coming to a Norfolk pub.

The Crime Lab is bringing a two-part interactive Psychology of Serial Killers masterclass to The Green Dragon in Wymondham, which is one of the oldest pubs in England.

It will run over two Wednesdays on June 15 and 22 at 7pm to 9pm and is suitable for over-16s.

Those attending will be immersed in the world of serial killers and it will be hosted by Steve Gaskin, a former murder squad detective chief inspector at New Scotland Yard.

Steve Gaskin is a former murder squad detective chief inspector at New Scotland Yard. - Credit: Mark Raines Photography

It will cover what is a serial killer, offender profiling, why serial killers commit offences, lies, lie detecting and credibility and mental disorders and crime.

People are welcome to purchase food and drink directly from the pub.

Mr Gaskin said: “The appetite for crime, particularly murder cases is insatiable and that appears to be the case across the globe."

Tickets cost £39.99pp at thecrimelab.co.uk