A happy ending! Cast members get engaged on stage at Theatre Royal panto
The magic of panto has struck again as two cast members got engaged at the end of Dick Whittington at Norwich Theatre Royal.
The on-stage proposal took place after the performance on Thursday night (December 16) as one of the pirates Joe Press got down on one knee and popped the question to his partner pirate Luke Cartledge.
Thankfully, Mr Carledge said yes and the pair shared as kiss as the audience erupted into applause.
Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre chief executive, tweeted: "Truly one of the most beautiful and heart-warming moments I have ever experienced.
Joe proposed on stage at the end of the show to his partner pirate Luke and they first met working on our panto! Massive congratulations guys."
Dick Whittington runs until January 9 and features a star-studded cast, including Graham Cole, Joe Tracini and Siân Reeves.
