Prince William records immersive walking tour at Sandringham

The Duke of Cambridge talks to wellwishers as he leaves St Mary Magdalene Church, which will feature in his Time to Walk episode. - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

Following in the footsteps of Dolly Parton and Naomi Campbell, the Duke of Cambridge has made an audio walking tour for Apple.

It was recorded while he was strolling around the Queen's Sandringham estate and sees the prince share personal stories and his favourite songs with listeners.

He recorded the tour as part of Apple's Time to Walk series, which encourages people to get active for their mental health.

The tour is meant to be an immersive experience with listeners be able to hear the footsteps of the prince and the sounds around him as he takes the audience on a journey through locations important to him.

The Duke of Cambridge's walk takes him from Sandringham House, past St Mary Magdalene Church, and ends at his nearby home of Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they leaves St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk following the traditional Christmas Day service in 2014. - Credit: Chris Radburn/PA

Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies, said: “Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies.

“A walk can often be more than just exercise – it can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective.”

The prince had listened to Time To Walk before taking part and had been impressed by the aim of the series, to help listeners support their wellbeing.

He has chosen three charities, offering support for those in crisis or emotional turmoil, to each receive a five-figure donation from Apple.

The organisations are Shout, the text helpline service developed by William’s Royal Foundation, Crisis Text Line, which provides a similar service globally, and the Australian charity Lifeline, which provides crisis support for people in emotional distress.

Prince William's episode of the series will be available free of charge on Apple Music 1, the global radio station on Apple Music, on Monday, December 6.