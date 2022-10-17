PrimEvil review: Scariest year yet at Norfolk's biggest Halloween event

Review

Are you brave enough to visit PrimEvil with your mates? - Credit: Finelight Media/PrimEvil 2022

From bloodthirsty clowns to a haunted hotel, PrimEvil has returned for its 13th year scarier than ever.

The Halloween event takes place at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade as a dinosaur dreamland for children becomes something out of your nightmares at dusk.

It is running on select nights until October 31 and there are five haunts, with the indoor Mayhem Manor Hotel, The Crypt and Circus of Terror and outdoor Route 666 and new Hell's Hollow.

Creepy clowns in the Circus of Terror haunt at PrimEvil. - Credit: Finelight Media/PrimEvil 2022

I visited with my boyfriend on the opening weekend and came with high expectations from previous years.

Before we even reached the haunts we were met by an eclectic mix of demonic scare actors who created a truly immersive experience.

The Mayhem Manor Hotel was fantastically designed with flickering black and white televisions and even a rickety lift simulation.

It was even better than previous years with more scare actors roaming the corridors.

Zombies roam the park at PrimEvil. - Credit: PrimEvil

The Circus of Terror is a no-go if you have a fear of clowns as these ones are genuinely terrifying with huge sharp teeth.

The best bit was the moving parts with a turning tunnel walkway, spinning floor and ball pit.

The Crypt had a long queue, but luckily we had fast track so got in quickly, and they had switched it up this year by introducing headphones.

This horror maze looks seriously impressive from the outside and genuinely felt like a haunted graveyard, with tight spaces to squeeze through and nuns popping out of nowhere.

Hell's Hollow goes through the woods with a bag over your head and a rope to hold and navigate.

PrimEvil runs until October 31 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade. - Credit: Finelight Media/PrimEvil 2022

I would have preferred if this was for only part of it as the bag made the narrative of a murderer loose in London a bit confusing.

We finished with Route 666 and the ending was superb with the sights and smells of chainsaws.

Junkyard Market, which is also based in Norwich, worked much better this year with direct ordering from food trucks instead of on an app and we shared a tasty portion of loaded fries from The Bucket List.

PrimEvil is on top form once again and we are lucky to have something of this standard for Halloween in Norfolk.

Pre-booking is essential at primevil-scare.com