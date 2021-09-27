All you need to know ahead of PrimEvil 2021

Video

Published: 12:03 PM September 27, 2021

PrimEvil is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for Halloween 2021, featuring terrifying clowns. - Credit: Archant

From a haunted hotel to terrifying clowns, PrimEvil is returning this Halloween and here is all you need to know.

Where does PrimEvil take place and what are the dates and timings?

PrimEvil is back for 2021 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, Norfolk, (NR9 5JE) and it takes place on selected nights from Friday, October 8 until Sunday, October 31.

The event runs from 6pm until 11pm, with the gates closing at 9pm, and around 25,000 people attend each year.

The Mayhem Manor Hotel at PrimEvil. - Credit: Archant

What can I expect at PrimEvil 2021?

The 12th year of PrimEvil will be scarier than ever, with five spine-tingling haunts.

These are the Circus of Terror, The Crypt, Insanitorium, Mayhem Manor Hotel and Route 666.

The haunts feature surprise rooms, obstacles, corridors and non-stop twists and turns.

There will be scares around every corner, street actors, a bar and also street food.

What is new for 2021?

There will be some new interactive technologies in the 2021 haunts.

Insanitorum: Infected is back after a few years away at a new location.

Visitors need to make their way through a makeshift field hospital to get their vaccination without disturbing the patients who roam the empty corridors.

In new haunt Route 666, your car breaks down and you are given directions to get to safety.

Pigman Pa and his friends may want to help you, or they may want to trick you.

There will be scare actors across the PrimEvil site. - Credit: Archant

What coronavirus safety measures will be in place?

The horror mazes will be fogged and cleaned at the start and end of every night.

Guests will also be asked to sanitise their hands before entry into the haunts and some actors will be wearing masks.

PrimEvil boasts five frightening haunts. - Credit: Archant

Where can I park?

There is a free car park at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, which is close to the main entrance.

What age is PrimEvil aimed at?

The event is recommended for people aged 12 and over and anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

PrimEVIL is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for 2021, with tickets now on sale. - Credit: PrimEVIL

How much do PrimEvil tickets cost and where can I buy them?

Tickets range from £21pp to £50pp depending on the type of ticket purchased and the date.

VIP tickets entitle guests to a free drink at the bar and unlimited fast-track entry to all haunts across the park.

Buy at primevil-scare.com