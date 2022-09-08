Potato picking launches this weekend with free bag for every child

Go potato picking at Wroxham Barns with your family. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Youngsters can learn about where their food comes from at the potato picking event at a Norfolk family attraction.

It is running on weekends from September 10 until October 16 at Wroxham Barns and the potatoes have been growing in the new 10-acre Field of Fun, which opened this summer.

There will be 10 tonnes of potatoes to choose from and families will be given a wheelbarrow, forks and trowels to pick them.

Potato picking runs at weekends until October 16. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Ben Marshall, manager of Wroxham Barns, said: "Each child can take home a bag of potatoes, which parents can use to make something for dinner.

"Our ethos is all about educating the next generation about farming."

This is the second year the potato picking has run and there will also be garden games, such as giant Jenga and Snakes and Ladders.

Children can learn where their food comes from by going potato picking at Wroxham Barns. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

It is open from 11am until 4pm and is included in the general entry price, with the Junior Farm and Fun Park open from 10am until 5pm on weekends.

Tickets cost £11.99 for anyone over 2, with under 2s free, and can be pre-booked on the Wroxham Barns website.