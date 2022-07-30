From flumes to inflatables: 7 pools to take your children to this summer

There are pools across the county with inflatables, slides and wave machines - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Treat the kids to hours of fun on flumes, inflatables and wave machines at some of Norfolk's favourite pools.

Here are seven places to visit this summer.

1. Alive Oasis

Alive Oasis has four pools to choose from - Credit: IAN BURT

Where: Central Promenade, Hunstanton, PE36 5BD

This site has four pools as well as a slide for families to enjoy.

Over the summer holidays the pool also organises water challenges with volleyball and body boarding.

When children return to school in September there will be a 'School's Back Pool Party' at its sister site, Alive St James.

2. Breckland Waterworld

Where: Croxton Road, Thetford, IP24 1JD

This leisure centre has three pools - a 25m main pool, a 10m teaching pool and a leisure pool.

The leisure pool has a curved water slide, a wave machine and other water features.

A 90-minute swim ticket - running every day over the summer holidays - includes the use of these features.

3. Marina Centre

The new Marina Centre is opening on August 5 - Credit: GYBC

Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

The new and improved Marina Centre is opening on August 5 after a major revamp costing £26 million.

The centre will have a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool and interactive aqua play area with slides, jets, a tipping bucket and two flumes, one of which you go down on a ring.

4. The Reef Leisure Centre

Where: Weybourne Road, Sheringham, NR26 8WD

This leisure centre replaced Sheringham's much-loved pool Splash.

It has two pools - a 25m main pool and a smaller teaching pool - as well as a splash pad with water jets and fountains.

The pool is also available to rent for private events and can be fitted with a large inflatable obstacle course.

5. Beccles Lido

Beccles Lido is outdoors with inflatables, a slide and a springboard - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

Where: Puddingmoor, Beccles, NR34 9PL

Across the border in Suffolk, this open-air swimming spot offers a main pool, a toddler pool and a splash pool.

There is also a giant inflatable aqua run, a slide and a springboard.

6. Diss Leisure Centre

Where: 106 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JG

The leisure centre is putting on a range of water activities this summer for children including sessions focusing on fun with flippers, noodles, snorkelling and diving.

7. Gorleston Splashpad

Gorleston Splashpad is by the sea and is free to enter - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Where: Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT

It may not be a swimming pool, but Gorleston's Splashpad offers plenty of fun for locals and those visiting the town's beach.

There are fountain sprays, jet streams and tipping buckets in the ocean-themed area on the seafront. Entrance is free and is open every day until September 11.