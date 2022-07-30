From flumes to inflatables: 7 pools to take your children to this summer
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Treat the kids to hours of fun on flumes, inflatables and wave machines at some of Norfolk's favourite pools.
Here are seven places to visit this summer.
1. Alive Oasis
Where: Central Promenade, Hunstanton, PE36 5BD
This site has four pools as well as a slide for families to enjoy.
Over the summer holidays the pool also organises water challenges with volleyball and body boarding.
When children return to school in September there will be a 'School's Back Pool Party' at its sister site, Alive St James.
2. Breckland Waterworld
Where: Croxton Road, Thetford, IP24 1JD
This leisure centre has three pools - a 25m main pool, a 10m teaching pool and a leisure pool.
The leisure pool has a curved water slide, a wave machine and other water features.
A 90-minute swim ticket - running every day over the summer holidays - includes the use of these features.
3. Marina Centre
Where: Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER
The new and improved Marina Centre is opening on August 5 after a major revamp costing £26 million.
The centre will have a six-lane swimming pool, learner pool and interactive aqua play area with slides, jets, a tipping bucket and two flumes, one of which you go down on a ring.
4. The Reef Leisure Centre
Where: Weybourne Road, Sheringham, NR26 8WD
This leisure centre replaced Sheringham's much-loved pool Splash.
It has two pools - a 25m main pool and a smaller teaching pool - as well as a splash pad with water jets and fountains.
The pool is also available to rent for private events and can be fitted with a large inflatable obstacle course.
5. Beccles Lido
Where: Puddingmoor, Beccles, NR34 9PL
Across the border in Suffolk, this open-air swimming spot offers a main pool, a toddler pool and a splash pool.
There is also a giant inflatable aqua run, a slide and a springboard.
6. Diss Leisure Centre
Where: 106 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JG
The leisure centre is putting on a range of water activities this summer for children including sessions focusing on fun with flippers, noodles, snorkelling and diving.
7. Gorleston Splashpad
Where: Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BT
It may not be a swimming pool, but Gorleston's Splashpad offers plenty of fun for locals and those visiting the town's beach.
There are fountain sprays, jet streams and tipping buckets in the ocean-themed area on the seafront. Entrance is free and is open every day until September 11.