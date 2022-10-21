Five new walking and cycling trails created to reach all parts of Norfolk

The Wendling Way starts at Gressenhall Museum and ends in Dereham - Credit: Norfolk Lieutenancy/Platinum Jubilee Trails

With coastline, woodland and historic landmarks, five new walking and cycling routes are set to open up unexplored corners of Norfolk.

The new Platinum Jubilee Trails have been created after more than a year of planning by Norfolk Lieutenancy’s Platinum Jubilee organising committee.

They include routes such as Heacham to King's Lynn, Gressenhall to Dereham, Gayton to Castle Acre and an "ideal route for cyclists" from Great Yarmouth to Lowestoft.

The new trails - created in partnership with Norfolk County Council, the Westacre Estate, landowners and several prominent businesses - combine existing and improved rights of way, as well as completely new routes that open parts of the county that previously had no public access.

There will be boards situated at the start and end points of each trail featuring route highlights and QR codes, with detailed information on each trail's ecology and history.

They are said to "encompass all aspects of Norfolk" winding along the coastline, through woodland, rural areas and passing historic points.

James Bagge, chair of the organising committee, said: “We are delighted to announce the creation of these new trails.

"Originally conceived as a way of celebrating Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and her love of nature and Norfolk, they will now stand as a permanent tribute to her life of remarkable loyalty and service.”

Here are the five new trails.

The Elizabeth Way

The trail runs from Heacham to King’s Lynn, partly along the route of a disused railway line which will be resurfaced to improve access.

It covers some of the richest and most diverse habitats in Norfolk and passes through part of the Sandringham Estate.

The trail runs for just under 16 miles and would take about eight hours to walk at a relaxed pace.

The Wendling Way

The trail, which starts at Gressenhall Museum and ends in Dereham, features a mix of fascinating history and landscape, including "the most exciting" rewilding project in the country - The Wendling Beck Project - with improved access.

The trail runs for more than three miles and would take up to an hour to walk.

The West Acre Way

From Gayton to Castle Acre, this trail opens up part of the Westacre Estate to public access for the first time, where a rewilding project in part of the Nar Valley has introduced White Park cattle, Exmoor ponies and Iron Age pigs.

Passing through the villages of West Acre and Castle Acre, the route is "incredibly rich in history".

It runs for nine miles, taking about four and a half hours to walk.

The Chet River Circular

This trail takes walkers on a circuit around Loddon and Chedgrave and is ideal for families.

There are many spots along the River Chet - where access has been improved - to stop for picnics, and the route is notable for its abundance of diverse bird and insect life.

It runs for two miles and would take around an hour to walk at a relaxed pace.

The Eastern Maritime Way

The Eastern Maritime Way is ideal for cyclists and is the longest of the new trails.

It runs from Great Yarmouth train station to Lowestoft train station and offers stunning coastal views and many points of historic interest, from military to maritime.

Linking to many other Norfolk Trails, it runs for 12 miles and would take about one and a half hours to cycle.