Volcano ride and play den could be built at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure
- Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
A volcano-themed ride, high play den and teacup rides could be introduced at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure if plans for the park’s extension go-ahead.
The adventure park, in Lenwade, has lodged its “most ambitious and exciting expansion” plan in the park’s history, according to its owner Martin Goymour and park director Adam Goymour.
The full planning application for a new four-acre interactive play-themed parkland within the firm's existing 85-acre park has been submitted to Broadland District Council.
Following a public consultation, in which near neighbours and surrounding communities were able to provide their feedback, the formal plans reveal the full extent of the expansion which would be delivered in three phases.
Phase one would include a vertical volcano-themed ride, a high play den, teacup rides, two jumping pillows as well as various interactive play concepts.
Food and beverage outlets, retail spaces, and a themed entranceway would also be built.
Phase two of the expansion would consist of an additional ride and extra concepts to encourage curiosity and exploratory play, with more to be confirmed for the third and final phase.
Most Read
- 1 'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle
- 2 Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'
- 3 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
- 4 Woman stole hundreds of pounds worth of underwear
- 5 'I owe him my life' - Delivery driver drops from size 26 to 14
- 6 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 7 Covid vaccination centre at Castle Quarter to close - and reopen elsewhere
- 8 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
- 9 100 Covid patients now in NNUH and eight patients jammed into six-bed rooms
- 10 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises
Adam Goymour said: “This project has been three years in the planning, and we are hugely excited to finally submit the full extent of our ambitious expansion, which is designed to provide gentle and exhilarating play opportunities for children up to 10 years.
“We know how valuable parks like ROARR! are for encouraging families to spend precious time together, and that this has a positive and lasting effect on children’s confidence and self-esteem.
"The park has always provided a backdrop for fun and play, and these new features within this area of the park, are really going to bring an exciting experience to ROARR!’s many fans and visitors.”
The rides and play areas will be anchored in a landscape of grassland, trees and planting which has been designed to enhance the biodiversity and ecological management of the area.
Martin Goymour added: “We are working with a first-class team of designers and consultants to bring this project to fruition, and the whole team is looking forward to seeing the results of the extensive work which has gone into the project so far.”