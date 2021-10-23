7 things to do in Norfolk with toddlers

Published: 8:45 AM October 23, 2021

With plenty of activities for toddlers in Norfolk, here are just seven of the many options to choose from. - Credit: Archant

Finding the right activity to do with your toddler can sometimes be challenging.

Here are seven options of things to consider doing with your youngster in Norfolk - from trampolining to rollerskating.

The new walkway and viewing platforms at Wroxham Barns' junior farm. - Credit: Supplied by Wroxham Barns

1. Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8QU

When: Monday-Sunday (10am-5pm)

Price: Junior Fun Park: £8.99 during term time, £12.99 in school holidays.

Wroxham Barns is an award-winning visitor attraction located in the picturesque countryside close to the Norfolk Broads.

Open daily from 10am to 5pm - there is something to enjoy for adults and toddlers alike.

You can enjoy a break in the Courtyard or Farmyard Café which serve wholesome dishes and afternoon teas to visitors.

The Junior Farm and The Fun Park are combined into one exciting offering which includes jumping pillows, sand play, water ways and mini golf.

Funkys run dedicated sessions for toddlers on Tuesdays and Fridays. - Credit: Funkys

2. Funkys

Where: Spar Road, Off Vulcan Road, Norwich, NR6 6AX

When: Toddler sessions: Tuesday and Fridays (10am-1pm)

Price: Roller skating and adventure play: £10.95, roller skating: £7.95, adventure play: £5.95.

Funkys specialises in indoor activities for children and is an ideal birthday party centre.

It has a purpose built maple wood roller skating rink and an adventure soft play which is spread across three floors.

Funkys runs special sessions for toddlers on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm, while also offering regular roller-discos with a live DJ and a light show each week.

Titan the T-rex will be visiting towns across East Anglia - Credit: Roarr!

3. Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JE

When: Monday-Sunday (10.30am-4pm)

Price: Visitors 90cm and over: £16.95, seniors: £14.95, visitors under 90cm : free

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure offers a whole host of things to do for all the family.

With more than 25 dinosaur-themed attractions spread across 85 acres of land, families have enjoyed trips to Lenwade for years.

The attraction consists of two indoor play areas, Dinomite and Dippy-ville for younger children.

The Towering Treetop Tangles is one of the attractions at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

4. BeWILDerwood Norfolk

Where: Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8JW

When: Usual season February-October (10am-5pm) - open every day until October 31

Price: Over 105cm: £19.50, 92cm-105cm: £17.50, under 92cm: free.

BeWILDerwood is an award-winning outdoor adventure park based in Hoveton.

Visitors can brave the Broken Bridge, slip down the slippery slopes and climb to the top of the Treetop Tangles.

The park's website states that "the concept, put quite simply, is one of child’s play".

Pettits Animal Adventure park have been busy working on increasing the parks attraction throughout the off season - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

5. Pettits Animal Adventure

Where: Church Road, Reedham, Norwich, NR13 3UA

When: Monday-Sunday (10am-5pm), open until October 31 until season reopens in April

Price: Adult: £18.50 (gate), £16.50 (online), Child: £17.50 (gate), £15.50 (online), Senior: £15.50 (gate), £14.50 (online), Under 2s: free

Pettits Animal Adventure is based in Reedham and is a firm family favourite.

In 2020 the park welcomed three new attractions including the Meerkat Kingdom and Dino Jeep Safari.

Pettits is home to more than 30 different types of exotic and domestic birds, animals and reptiles to meet, feed and pet while also having three themed play areas.

Banham Zoo is set across 50 acres of beautiful parkland and gardens. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

6. Banham Zoo

Where: Kenninghall Rd, Banham, Norwich NR16 2HE

When: Monday-Sunday (9.30am-5pm)

Price: Adult: £20, Child: £15, Senior/Student: £17.50, Under 3s: £1

Having first opened its doors in 1968, Banham Zoo has been welcoming families to its park for more than 50 years.

Set across 50 acres of parkland and gardens, Banham Zoo has more than 2,000 animals from across the world.

The zoo has a number of experiences which toddlers are sure to enjoy such as the sea lions display, a Junior Skytrek and a safari road train.

High Altitude is a family-friendly trampoline park. - Credit: High Altitude

7. High Altitude

Where: 91 Whiffler Road, Norwich, NR3 2AW

When: Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday (various times)

Price: Parent and toddler: £5, all ages: £7.95 (if booked online), £2 socks

With a mission to provide a fun, safe, healthy and inclusive environment in mind, High Altitude is a family-friendly trampoline park.

The park provides wall to wall trampolines connected together to form one huge bounce area with angled trampolines forming the sides which mean people can bounce off the walls

There are special sessions for toddlers and under 10s to allow everyone to enjoy themselves at their own pace and without the interference of older children.