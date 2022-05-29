7 places to pick-your-own fruit in Norfolk

Things to do

7:45 AM May 29, 2022

Published: 7:45 AM May 29, 2022

There are many places in Norfolk offering you the chance to pick-your-own fruit this summer. - Credit: Archant

Want to relive some childhood memories by searching a sunny field for the best berries on offer? Well, look no further.

From strawberries to raspberries, there's plenty of fruit to pick across Norfolk.

Here are seven places in the county to pick-your-own fruit this summer.

1. Hillfield Nursery

Where: Mill Lane, Thorpe-Next-Haddiscoe, Norwich, NR14 6PA

When: 9am to 5pm every day

Jayne Beevor picking apples from the orchards at Hillfield Nursery - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Visitors to Hillfield can enjoy picking rhubarb and over the next few weeks there will be strawberries and gooseberries on offer too.

From May to September, Hillfield opens three strawberry stalls selling the farm's produce.

The berry-shaped huts are in Gillingham, Kessingland, and Southwold.

There is also a farm shop on site selling its own produce, apple juice, and honey, as well as dried goods, meat, and more.

2. A G Meale and Sons

Where: Wayford Nurseries, Stalham, Norwich, NR12 9LJ

When: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday 8am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

This farm is currently open to pick strawberries from the polytunnels subject to availability.

If the berries are heavily picked then the pick-your-own offering will close to allow more fruit to ripen.

Visitors are asked to wear suitable footwear for mud.

3. Sharrington's

Where: Langham Road, Field Dalling, Holt, NR25 7LG

When: 10am to 5pm on select days

Sharrington's strawberries are stocked in farm shops across Norfolk, including the one on-site.

Strawberries and asparagus are currently available from the polytunnels and a variety of other berries will be ripe soon.

The farm announces days for picking on its Instagram and Facebook and visitors must bring their own containers.

4. The Tacons

Where: The Grange, Rollesby, Great Yarmouth, NR29 5AJ

When: 10am to 4pm every day

The Tacons has been running pick-your-own for more than 40 years, adding more products over the years.

Now, at different points in the year, the farm offers pick-your-own strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

There is a farm shop on site selling everything from eggs and cheese to ice cream.

5. Dillington Hall Estate

Where: Dillington Hall, Sandy Ln, Dereham, NR19 2QB

When: To be confirmed

Set in mid-Norfolk, this farm opens every year with operations partially managed by soft fruit specialist Trevor Moore.

Dillington aims to open in the second week of June, subject to weather. It will stay open until late July.

There are strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, and redcurrants ready to be picked.

6. Fairgreen Farms

Where: Hill Rd, King's Lynn PE32 1RN

When: To be confirmed

Fairgreen is due to reopen soon for the summer, with both pick-your-own fruit and ready-picked available.

Last year the farm offered sun-ripened blueberries from the fields and blueberry wine only available on-site.

Visitors can keep an eye on its website for updates.

7. Leith House Orchards

Where: Leith House, Burnham Overy Town, King's Lynn, PE31 8JL

When: 10am to 4.30pm every day

These five orchards grow more than 40 varieties of plums, damsons, gages, and apples for pick-your-own.

Not currently open for picking, the orchard stall will open in July for the summer season.

During the season, the farm's produce is stocked in nearby farm shops.