Pirate-themed river trips coming to Norfolk
- Credit: Broads Tours
Get your crew together as pirate-themed river trips are coming to the Norfolk Broads over February half-term.
Broads Tours is running the trips from its base in Wroxham from Monday, February 14, until Friday, February 18, and the experience lasts an hour-and-a-half.
The Cordon Rouge double decker boat will be transformed into a pirate ship, with a Jolly Roger flag.
There will also be activity packs for children and commentary from pirate ship captain Flint.
Passengers on board will help the crew seek lost treasure on the Broads.
Fancy dress is also encouraged at the event and no one will be made to walk the plank.
The trips run twice a day at 11am and 2pm and tickets cost £12.50 for both adults and children, with under-fives £1.
Book at broadstours.co.uk/pirate-themed-river-trips
