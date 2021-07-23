Famous pink sheep return to Latitude Festival after 2019 criticism

Video

As the Latitude Festival arena opened for the event's 2021 edition, many were happy to see the return of some VIP guests.

The pink sheep are a yearly tradition at the festival, which takes place in Suffolk's Henham Park.

It is one of the most photographed spots at the site and they graze in the field under the sparkling Latitude sign.

But in 2019, they sparked criticism from the RSPCA and PETA over concerns for their wellbeing.

Latitude then responded saying that "the sheep are dip dyed using natural, water based dye."

The spokesman added: "They are used to dip dyeing as part of their normal farm life."

Latitude Festival runs until Sunday and features headliners Wolf Alice on Friday, The Chemical Brothers on Saturday and Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille ReOrchestrated on Sunday.