Pick-your-own sunflower festival with street food and music coming to farm
- Credit: Archant
You are in for a blooming lovely evening out at a Norfolk farm this summer as it is running a pick-your-own sunflower festival.
The event will take place fortnightly on three Fridays on July 29, August 12 and August 26, from 5pm until late, at Rookery Meadows in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough.
It is owned by David Ewin and his sons Richard and Peter and this is the first time they have grown sunflowers.
It follows the successful launch of a pumpkin patch in 2021.
They also run Norfolk Veg Box, Wayland Free Range Eggs and a farm shop there.
There will be photo opportunities in the sunflower field and each person will get three sunflower stems to take home.
Street food trucks will rotate at each event and include East Coast Pizza Company and The Bucket List.
Most Read
- 1 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
- 2 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
- 3 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
- 4 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
- 5 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
- 6 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
- 7 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
- 8 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
- 9 WATCH: Car becomes engulfed in flames at side of Norfolk road
- 10 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
There will also be live music, drinks from Event Bar Hire, face painting and bouncy castles.
Tickets cost £5 with under 5s free and can be bought in advance at norfolkvegbox.com or on the gate.
The field itself will be open from August 1 and throughout the summer holidays for picnics, pick-your-own sunflowers and children's games, which is also £5 entry.