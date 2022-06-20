News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three baby meerkats discovered at Norfolk animal park

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:26 PM June 20, 2022
Pettitts Animal Adventure Park has welcomed three baby meerkats to the park

A Norfolk family adventure attraction has welcomed the arrival of three baby meerkats to its park.

Staff at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, in Reedham, spotted three little heads poking from underneath a large rock where the meerkats burrow on Saturday (June 18) for the first time.

However, the park believe the baby meerkats are actually already a week old.

Mum Kiana gave birth to the tiny meerkats

Owner Michael Abbott said keepers had noticed a change in the meerkats' behaviour prior to spotting that one may be pregnant.

Having been several years since any meerkats were born at the park, staff were "delighted" after mum Kiana gave birth.

Mr Abbott said: "We are so pleased to welcome these baby meerkats, especially at this time of year because it will allow children to see them up close during the school holidays."

Pettitts Animal Adventure Park have requested suggestions of what to call the meerkats

Having just arrived prior to Father's Day, Mr Abbott said the meerkat kingdom had been popular among visitors last weekend.

However, Pettitts are yet to name the new arrivals and are appealing for help to name them.

Kiana with her three baby meerkats

Mr Abbott added: "We've had some peculiar names suggested. There's been lots of dad's names too as you might imagine.

"We're going to leave it to the animal team to decide what they'll call them but we're welcoming suggestions."

