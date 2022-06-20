Three baby meerkats discovered at Norfolk animal park
- Credit: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park
A Norfolk family adventure attraction has welcomed the arrival of three baby meerkats to its park.
Staff at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, in Reedham, spotted three little heads poking from underneath a large rock where the meerkats burrow on Saturday (June 18) for the first time.
However, the park believe the baby meerkats are actually already a week old.
Owner Michael Abbott said keepers had noticed a change in the meerkats' behaviour prior to spotting that one may be pregnant.
Having been several years since any meerkats were born at the park, staff were "delighted" after mum Kiana gave birth.
Mr Abbott said: "We are so pleased to welcome these baby meerkats, especially at this time of year because it will allow children to see them up close during the school holidays."
Having just arrived prior to Father's Day, Mr Abbott said the meerkat kingdom had been popular among visitors last weekend.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
- 2 Road closed after lorry full of live turkeys overturns near A144
- 3 Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'
- 4 Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance
- 5 The Chase star enjoys drink at city pub
- 6 Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 7 'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit
- 8 Former coastal restaurant withdrawn from auction
- 9 5 former Norwich nightclubs where people went for their first big night out
- 10 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
However, Pettitts are yet to name the new arrivals and are appealing for help to name them.
Mr Abbott added: "We've had some peculiar names suggested. There's been lots of dad's names too as you might imagine.
"We're going to leave it to the animal team to decide what they'll call them but we're welcoming suggestions."