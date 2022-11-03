News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Visit magical rose gardens for free and enjoy mulled wine and mince pies

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:14 PM November 3, 2022
Millie Hartle, five, with some of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough

Millie Hartle, five, with some of the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

You are in for a blooming wonderful evening out at a Norfolk garden centre for its magical festive light switch-on.

Peter Beales Roses in Attleborough, home to the largest collection of roses in the UK, is hosting a late-night Christmas event on Friday, November 11 from 5pm until 7.30pm. 

There is free entry and there will be a welcome mince pie and mulled wine, while stocks last, and discounts available at the garden centre.

The grand switch-on will be in the rose gardens at 6.30pm.

Classroom buddies enjoying the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough after

Classroom buddies enjoying the Christmas lights at Peter Beales Garden Centre in Attleborough after school. From left, Emily Grabham, six; Noah Vincent, seven; Olivia Walker, six; Edie Sturman, three; and Lyla Sturman, six. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

After the event, the magical gardens will be lit every Monday to Saturday until Christmas Eve from 4pm to 5pm for people to enjoy for free. 

In response to the cost of living crisis, this year all the lights used are energy efficient LEDs and they are set on timers. 

There is no need to book for the Christmas event and there is free parking. 

Christmas
Attleborough News

