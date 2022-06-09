Norfolk wildlife haven named among top attractions to visit in England

A popular Norfolk attraction and haven for wildlife has been named as one of the best places to visit in England.

Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, was awarded bronze in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category at the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022.

Spanning 700 acres of Norfolk countryside, the park covers a range of habitats from wetlands to woodland.

The attraction describes itself online as a “modern day nature reserve with a focus on inspiring the next generation to enjoy wildlife and the great outdoors”.

It offers wildlife experiences, indoor and outdoor play areas, children’s activities and regular events.

The award winners, which were announced at a ceremony held on June 8, were selected from hundreds of tourism businesses across England including hotels, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, glamping operators, attractions, restaurants, pubs and museums.

The awards celebrate innovation, quality and best practices across the industry.

Visit England advisory board chair, Nick de Bois, said: “Millions of jobs and local economies depend on tourism and this year’s awards also highlight the dedication of tourism businesses as they rebuild, championing best practices and providing visitors with first-class experiences.”