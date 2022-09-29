Nature reserve offering free visits for grandparents this weekend
- Credit: Pensthorpe Nature Reserve
A Norfolk nature reserve is offering free tickets to grandparents this weekend.
The offer will be in place at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham on Sunday, October 2.
One adult can visit for free alongside a full-paying guest to celebrate National Grandparents' Day.
This means visitors could save £13.95 on an adult ticket.
Pensthorpe has a 700-acre nature reserve with woods and wetlands, five gardens and play areas like WildRootz and Hootz House.
There is also a cafe serving drinks, snacks, light lunches and hot meals as well as treats like afternoon tea.
Tickets are available to pre-book now on Penthorpe's website.
Adults pay £13.95 and children between three and 16 are £12.95. Children under three enter free.
Until October 31, the site is open every day from 10am until 5pm.