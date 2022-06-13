Norfolk nature reserve to offer buy one get one free tickets

A Norfolk attraction is offering buy one get one free tickets in an attempt to "help a little with the purse strings".

The offer will be in place at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, on Sunday, June 19, when tickets will also be reduced to £12.95 for adults and £11.95 for children aged three to 16.

Children under the age of three go free.

The tickets allow visitors to see every area of the park from indoor soft play at Hootz House, to the Millennium Garden, Habitat Garden, Wave Garden, and Infinity Garden.

Pensthorpe Natural Park from the air. - Credit: Pensthorpe Natural Park

Natalie Douglas, head of marketing, said: “This was such a popular offer last Father’s Day that we’ve decided to do it again this year and not only bring families together for a special day to celebrate the father figure in their lives, but also help a little with the purse strings.

“Pensthorpe is a fully immersive day out, with something to see and do for children and adults of all ages, with delicious food and drink available to make the most of the day and prolong the occasion."

The free visit is on offer to anyone accompanying a full paying guest and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount.