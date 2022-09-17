7 peaceful places to explore in Norfolk

Listen to the waves crash on the shore or songs from Norfolk's native birds while walking at some of the county's most peaceful places.

If you're looking for somewhere to reflect while taking in the scenery and enjoying some fresh air, why not get on your walking boots and visit these tranquil spots.

1. Whitlingham Country Park

Whitlingham lake - Credit: Melissa Humphrey

Where: Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, NR14 8TR

Just southeast of Norwich nestled in the picturesque village of Trowse lies Whitlingham Country Park.

It is a favourite amongst both city dwellers and countryside enthusiasts, offering a tranquil location to get away from it all.

Along the route, there are also plenty of benches overlooking Whitlingham Broad where visitors can stop to reflect.

2. Blickling Estate

Blickling lake - Credit: Deborah Cooke

Where: Blickling, Norwich, NR11 6NF

With 950 acres of woodland and parkland, there is lots to discover at the Blickling Estate.

And with a walking route of 4.5 miles - roughly two hours - you'll have plenty of time to yourself.

Along the route, you will also pass points of local historical interest including the great wood, the tower and the mausoleum.

3. Caistor St Edmund Walk

Caistor St Edmund is a great place to escape the crowds - Credit: Archant/Emily Thomson

Where: Caistor St Edmund, Norwich, NR14 8QT

This scenic walk is perfect to escape the crowds as well as being a place to immerse yourself in history.

The route explores the former Roman town of Caistor St Edmund - which was the largest in East Anglia.

It starts from the parking area with footpaths heading west around the site where you can see the last of the ruined remains.

It also offers views of the River Tas.

4. Sheringham Park

Visitors enjoy the rhododendron displays at Sheringham Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Where: Visitor Centre, Wood Farm, Sheringham, NR26 8TL

Unwind in nature and explore 1000 acres of woodland, parkland and clifftop at Sheringham Park.

It is also home to lots of wildlife including three species of deer and a wide variety of birds and butterflies.

For a "breathtaking view" of the park and the north Norfolk coast, why not visit the viewing towers at the gazebo.

5. Holkham beach

A view across Holkham beach - Credit: Archant

Where: It is accessed via Lady Anne’s Drive, NR23 1RG, just off the main coastal road (A149)

Holkham beach is one of the most stunning areas of coastline to visit, with its endless miles of unspoilt golden sands and wide open landscapes with massive skies.

The beach is part of Holkham Nature Reserve and it is also a stone's throw away from Holkham Hall.

You could easily spend the day mindfully wandering around the area.

6. Winterton beach

The sand dunes at Winterton beach - Credit: James Bass

Where: Winterton-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR29 4DD

Winterton-on-Sea offers a stunning unspoilt beach with vast soft sands and rolling dunes.

It is the perfect "get-away-from-it-all destination" where you can get away from the crowds and breath in the fresh sea air.

Winterton is also a haven for wildlife. Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve is both a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and an area of outstanding natural beauty (ANOB).

7. Bacton Wood

Bacton Woods - Credit: Archant/Sam Robbins

Where: Bacton Wood, North Walsham, NR28 9UE

Located just east of North Walsham, Bacton Wood - also known as Witton Wood - is perfect for a day out with nature.

There are several walking and cycle paths running through the forest, which has 30 species of tree.

The yellow trail - which is 1.3 miles - runs along well-made tracks with frequent benches to stop and take it all in.