Theatre will require proof of one jab or negative Covid test from July 19

Jasper King

Published: 4:44 PM July 18, 2021   
pavilion theatre gorleston

The Pavilion Theatre on Pier Gardens, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A regional theatre has confirmed that people will need proof of at least one Covid vaccine or a negative Covid test if they want to watch shows at the theatre.

The Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston-on-Sea has implemented the new measures as the country unlocks tomorrow for 'freedom day.'

It will operate at full capacity and people will need to provide proof of either at least one Covid vaccine or a negative test, taken no more than 48 hours before arriving at the theatre before being permitted entry.

People will also still be encouraged to wear face masks as they move around the theatre and staff members will be required to do so.

Safety screens, hand sanitising stations and enhanced cleaning regimes will also remain.

The bar area will also remain closed but table drinks service will still be operating via the Pavillion app.

The theatre will review these measures again on Monday August 16. 

