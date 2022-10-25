News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Last solar eclipse until 2025 captured above Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:28 PM October 25, 2022
Have you seen today's partial solar eclipse? - Credit: Toby Shepheard Photography

An astronomical phenomenon that won’t be visible for another three years has been captured in the skies above Norfolk. 

The last partial eclipse until 2025 saw skygazers across the county try and catch a glimpse of the rare sighting.

An eclipse is when the moon comes between the earth and the sun, blocking out sunlight and casting a shadow over the earth.

The partial eclipse caught over Norwich - Credit: Robert Robertson

Today, October 25, was a partial eclipse so the moon only partially covered the sun.

Up to 23pc of the sun was covered.

Lasting from 9am to 1pm, the moment of the greatest eclipse was at about 11am.

The next partial solar eclipse will be in 2025.

The partial eclipse saw the moon cover almost 25pc of the sun - Credit: PA

If you get a photo of the partial eclipse, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.

