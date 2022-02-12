Urban music and lifestyle festival to bring big name artists to Norfolk
- Credit: Paradise Gardens
A festival that blends a trade show with a weekend of music will return to a rural village near Thetford for its second year.
Paradise Gardens plans to take place between September 1 -and September 5, 2022, in farmland in Cowles Drove, Hockwold.
It will showcase the latest in hydroponics technology, used for indoor growing, and also hopes to bring "big name artists, DJs and walk-about street performers" to the event.
James Fox, a director of Paradise Gardens said: "Paradise Gardens is a marriage between a trade show and a festival, giving a platform to companies tackling issues surrounding future food production through innovative hydroponic and indoor growing technology.
"By 2050, we are going to need a lot more food to feed the planet and these companies are working towards helping that.
"This year will be more of the same and we have a line-up of top-name artists playing a wide variety of music planned. It will be something for everyone."
The line-up is yet to be announced but last year leading figures in the world of jungle, hip hop, drum & bass and dub performed.
Organisers plan to give 100 free tickets to locals this year and want to make it "as accessible, open and diverse as possible."
When the event was announced last year, the news brought concern from locals nearby, with some saying it will "invite crime, disorder and create public nuisance".
Hockwold-cum-Wilton Parish Council also made objections to the licensing application, claiming noise disturbance could affect wildlife and residents in the area.
Despite fears, the festival, which is organised by Acle-based company Urban Hydro, went ahead without any arrests or serious incidents at the site, according to organisers.
Mr Fox added: "Last year was a success and passed off safely.
"The festival is run by Norfolk people who want to encourage local business and care about the area.
"Last year hotels and B&Bs were booked up for miles around and local stores saw an upturn in business.
"We also tried to keep disruption to a minimum and even went back to fill potholes along the road to the site."
Alongside the trade show and music, a full-size skate park and various food stalls will be on offer.
The festival's licensing application is currently awaiting approval from King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council and will be open for consultation until March 7.