Music festival with skating, planting and tattoos in Norfolk this weekend

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:27 PM September 2, 2021    Updated: 5:38 PM September 2, 2021
Undercover Hippy

The Undercover is playing the Paradise Gardens festival in Norfolk. - Credit: Undercover Hippy

Dozens of artists from a range of genres will be descending on southwest Norfolk for a music festival set in 40 acres of countryside. 

Paradise Gardens will be taking place at Cowles Drove in Hockwold from Friday to Sunday. 

As well as reggae, hip-hop, drum and bass, acoustic and house music, the festival will include fashion and urban lifestyle, as well as hydroponics. 

Hydroponics is a form of horticulture which involves growing plants without soil. 

The music and entertainment will be from 2pm until 1am with the hydroponics and a market from 9am to 5pm each day.

Acts include Ragga Twins, The Undercover Hippy and General Levy.

There will also be a skate zone, tattoos and piercings at the festival.

In July locals raised concerns over the festival but organisers said it would be a "tightly-controlled event".

Organisers say no proof of vaccination will be required to attend the over-18s festival. 

Camping on site is free with a full weekend ticket, and people are able to bring a campervan or caravan for free. 

Day tickets cost £50 and a full weekend ticket with camping is £90.

