Music festival with skating, planting and tattoos in Norfolk this weekend
- Credit: Undercover Hippy
Dozens of artists from a range of genres will be descending on southwest Norfolk for a music festival set in 40 acres of countryside.
Paradise Gardens will be taking place at Cowles Drove in Hockwold from Friday to Sunday.
As well as reggae, hip-hop, drum and bass, acoustic and house music, the festival will include fashion and urban lifestyle, as well as hydroponics.
Hydroponics is a form of horticulture which involves growing plants without soil.
The music and entertainment will be from 2pm until 1am with the hydroponics and a market from 9am to 5pm each day.
Acts include Ragga Twins, The Undercover Hippy and General Levy.
There will also be a skate zone, tattoos and piercings at the festival.
In July locals raised concerns over the festival but organisers said it would be a "tightly-controlled event".
Most Read
- 1 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 2 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 3 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
- 4 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 6 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
- 7 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
- 8 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- 9 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
- 10 Woman with dementia, 89, 'left trembling at the name of her care home'
Organisers say no proof of vaccination will be required to attend the over-18s festival.
Camping on site is free with a full weekend ticket, and people are able to bring a campervan or caravan for free.
Day tickets cost £50 and a full weekend ticket with camping is £90.