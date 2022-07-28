Festival to bring reggae, hip hop and techno stars to Norfolk

Some of the biggest names in reggae, jungle and drum and bass will be rocking the stage at a Norfolk festival in two months time.

Paradise Gardens has announced its lineup for 2022, which is taking place near Thetford between September 1 and September 5.

Ragga Twins, Zion Train and Norfolk favourite Foreign Locals are among the acts confirmed, which will cover a range of musical genres including hip hop, techno and electro-swing.

The lineup for Paradise Gardens 2022 in Hockwold near Brandon - Credit: Paradise Gardens

Now in its second year, organisers will begin setting up the 40-acre site at Hockwold next month which includes a full-sized skate park.

Director James Fox said: "We are really looking forward to having people join us for what will hopefully a fun and safe event.

"We want to make it as inclusive as possible, whether visiting on your own or from the local area.

"We are really happy we now have a rolling licence for the festival so we hope it will become an established event in the UK festival calendar."



