10 of the best pantomimes and shows running in Norfolk this Christmas

Panto season is almost upon us (oh yes it is!) and there are plenty of fantastic festive shows planned across Norfolk.
1. Jack and the Beanstalk
Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG/Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE
When: December 11-19/December 21-31
Cost: Standard: £10, under-16s: £6, stgeorgestheatre.com/Standard: £12, under-16s: £8, sheringhamlittletheatre.com
The story follows Jack's journey from being trapped in the house with his mum, who tries to be trendy, to rediscovering the outside world, adventure and romance.
There will be all the usual panto magic, music and comedy, but with a topical message to show people they can get out again and enjoy themselves.
2. Dick Whittington and his Cat
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: December 11-January 9 2022
Cost: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org
Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.
There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.
3. Mother Goose
Where: Gorleston Pavilion, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP
When: December 8-January 2 2022
Cost: Adults: £13, concessions: £11, children: £9, family ticket: £42, gorlestonpavilion.co.uk
Mother Goose sells Priscilla the Goose to the Spirit of Vanity in exchange for beauty, but as usual good wins in the end.
There will be all the ingredients of a great pantomime, with magic, romance, comedy, songs, colourful costumes and a talented cast.
4. Thursford Christmas Spectacular
Where: Thursford Collection, The Street, Fakenham, NR21 0AS
When: November 9-December 23
Cost: From £38, thursford.com
Thursford’s Christmas Spectacular features a cast of 130 professional performers, with music, dance, comedy and plenty of surprises.
This glittering, tinsel-packed variety show has been entertaining visitors of all ages since 1977.
5. Aladdin
Where: Great Yarmouth Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF
When: December 23-January 2 2022
Cost: Adults £13.50, children: £11.50, family tickets (two adults, two children): £48, under-threes who do not require a seat are free, greatyarmouthpanto.com
Widow Twankey will be setting up her laundry in very smart surroundings this year as panto Aladdin takes up residence at the Town Hall.
This will be the first show to be staged in the Town Hall’s newly refurbished Assembly Room and audiences can expect music, magic and comedy.
6. Robin Good: The Politico-Panto
Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
When: December 8-19
Cost: From £14, norwichtheatre.org
An alternative panto for over-14s is coming to Norwich Theatre Playhouse and it has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.
Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.
7. Christmas Spectacular - Circus and Water Show
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: December 11-January 9 2022
Cost: Adults: from £22, concessions (60+): from £19, children (14 and under): from £13, hippodromecircus.co.uk
The Hippodrome Circus is returning with its final show of the year and it is one of the biggest Christmas productions in Europe.
It is an alternative to panto and combines the spirit of Christmas with the breathtaking magic of circus, starring Jack Jay, Ben Langley and an international cast of performers.
8. Hansel and Gretel
Where: Wells Maltings, The Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AN
When: December 17-28
Cost: Standard: £12.50, concessions: £10, family packages available, wellsmaltings.org.uk
This Christmas, join Hansel and Gretel as they journey through the forest on a daredevil adventure that will be a sweet treat for children aged seven to 11 and their grown-ups.
Featuring fun songs and puppetry with a distinctive Norfolk twist on the classic tale, Hansel and Gretel is produced in collaboration with fEAST theatre.
9. My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks
Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY/The Workshop, 38 New Conduit Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1DL
When: November 26-January 16/December 8-13
Cost: Adults: £13.50, children: £8.50, under-1s free, thegarage.org.uk, theworkshop.org.uk
Cinderella Rocks will shatter fairy tale clichés like a glass slipper with an all-female cast.
It is an interactive show aimed at children aged seven and under and their families and tells the story of Ella who dreams of being a rock star.
10. Aladdin
Where: Princess Theatre, The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 5AH
When: December 4-January 1 2022
Cost: Adults: £18, concessions and children: £16.00, family packages available, princesshunstanton.co.uk
Dust off your flying carpets and take a trip to the Princess Theatre this Christmas to see the annual panto, which will feature dazzling scenery, colourful costumes, hilarious comedy and amazing special effects.
Mervyn Francis returns in the role of Widow Twankey who runs a laundry with the help of her son Aladdin, played this year by Kyle Trimble.