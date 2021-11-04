10 of the best pantomimes and shows running in Norfolk this Christmas

Video

Aladdin at Great Yarmouth Town Hall is one of the fantastic pantomimes coming to Norfolk for Christmas 2021. - Credit: Contributed





Panto season is almost upon us (oh yes it is!) and there are plenty of fantastic festive shows planned across Norfolk.

Jack and the Beanstalk cast members Harry Wyatt, Olly Westlake and Charlie Randall outside Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Richard Batson/SLT

1. Jack and the Beanstalk

Where: St George's Theatre, King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG/Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE

When: December 11-19/December 21-31

Cost: Standard: £10, under-16s: £6, stgeorgestheatre.com/Standard: £12, under-16s: £8, sheringhamlittletheatre.com

The story follows Jack's journey from being trapped in the house with his mum, who tries to be trendy, to rediscovering the outside world, adventure and romance.

There will be all the usual panto magic, music and comedy, but with a topical message to show people they can get out again and enjoy themselves.

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

2. Dick Whittington and his Cat

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: December 11-January 9 2022

Cost: From £18.50, norwichtheatre.org

Dick Whittington is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.

There is an all-star cast at this year's panto, including The Bill's Graham Cole as Alderman Fitzwarren, comedian and actor Joe Tracini as Tommy the Cat and Cutting It's Siân Reeves as Queen Rat.

The Dame in Mother Goose at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. - Credit: Contributed

3. Mother Goose

Where: Gorleston Pavilion, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: December 8-January 2 2022

Cost: Adults: £13, concessions: £11, children: £9, family ticket: £42, gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Mother Goose sells Priscilla the Goose to the Spirit of Vanity in exchange for beauty, but as usual good wins in the end.

There will be all the ingredients of a great pantomime, with magic, romance, comedy, songs, colourful costumes and a talented cast.

Tickets are selling fast for the 2021 return of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. - Credit: Thursford

4. Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Where: Thursford Collection, The Street, Fakenham, NR21 0AS

When: November 9-December 23

Cost: From £38, thursford.com

Thursford’s Christmas Spectacular features a cast of 130 professional performers, with music, dance, comedy and plenty of surprises.

This glittering, tinsel-packed variety show has been entertaining visitors of all ages since 1977.

Aladdin cast - back left to right Jimmy Catchpole, Gavin Dean, Joshua Pickering. Front left to right Beth Esmond, Clare Durrant, Emily Johnson. - Credit: Contributed

5. Aladdin

Where: Great Yarmouth Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF

When: December 23-January 2 2022

Cost: Adults £13.50, children: £11.50, family tickets (two adults, two children): £48, under-threes who do not require a seat are free, greatyarmouthpanto.com

Widow Twankey will be setting up her laundry in very smart surroundings this year as panto Aladdin takes up residence at the Town Hall.

This will be the first show to be staged in the Town Hall’s newly refurbished Assembly Room and audiences can expect music, magic and comedy.

Robin Good: The Politico-Panto runs at Norwich Theatre Playhouse this Christmas. - Credit: Contributed

6. Robin Good: The Politico-Panto

Where: Norwich Theatre Playhouse, St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

When: December 8-19

Cost: From £14, norwichtheatre.org

An alternative panto for over-14s is coming to Norwich Theatre Playhouse and it has been written by award-winning Norfolk playwright James McDermott, who recently became a writer on EastEnders.

Expect much local humour and satirical references as Robin Good tries to stop Norfolk becoming a playground for the super-rich.

The Hippodrome Circus' Christmas Spectacular returns for 2021. - Credit: Contributed

7. Christmas Spectacular - Circus and Water Show

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: December 11-January 9 2022

Cost: Adults: from £22, concessions (60+): from £19, children (14 and under): from £13, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Hippodrome Circus is returning with its final show of the year and it is one of the biggest Christmas productions in Europe.

It is an alternative to panto and combines the spirit of Christmas with the breathtaking magic of circus, starring Jack Jay, Ben Langley and an international cast of performers.

Hansel and Gretel will be performed at Wells Maltings. - Credit: Contributed

8. Hansel and Gretel

Where: Wells Maltings, The Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AN

When: December 17-28

Cost: Standard: £12.50, concessions: £10, family packages available, wellsmaltings.org.uk

This Christmas, join Hansel and Gretel as they journey through the forest on a daredevil adventure that will be a sweet treat for children aged seven to 11 and their grown-ups.

Featuring fun songs and puppetry with a distinctive Norfolk twist on the classic tale, Hansel and Gretel is produced in collaboration with fEAST theatre.

My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks will be performed at The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King's Lynn with an all-female cast: Sarah Workman, Rebecca Levy and Rhiannon Hopkins. - Credit: Supplied

9. My First Panto: Cinderella Rocks

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY/The Workshop, 38 New Conduit Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1DL

When: November 26-January 16/December 8-13

Cost: Adults: £13.50, children: £8.50, under-1s free, thegarage.org.uk, theworkshop.org.uk

Cinderella Rocks will shatter fairy tale clichés like a glass slipper with an all-female cast.

It is an interactive show aimed at children aged seven and under and their families and tells the story of Ella who dreams of being a rock star.

Aladdin is running at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton this Christmas. - Credit: Contributed

10. Aladdin

Where: Princess Theatre, The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 5AH

When: December 4-January 1 2022

Cost: Adults: £18, concessions and children: £16.00, family packages available, princesshunstanton.co.uk

Dust off your flying carpets and take a trip to the Princess Theatre this Christmas to see the annual panto, which will feature dazzling scenery, colourful costumes, hilarious comedy and amazing special effects.

Mervyn Francis returns in the role of Widow Twankey who runs a laundry with the help of her son Aladdin, played this year by Kyle Trimble.