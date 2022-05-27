Classic cars, Hurricane flypast and Katherine Jenkins coming to estate

A Katherine Jenkins concert and the Pageant of Motoring are both taking place at Sandringham for the jubilee. - Credit: Katherine Jenkins/Stephen Daniels

With classic cars and a concert from Katherine Jenkins, it is gearing up to be an unforgettable jubilee at the Sandringham Estate.

Here are three events you won't want to miss over the jubilee weekend, with tickets still available.

Björn Again will perform at the Sandringham Estate. - Credit: Björn Again

1. Björn Again

When: Saturday, May 28

The ultimate ABBA show, as featured at The Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, Hampton Court, and Kew Gardens to name a few – Björn Again kick off the jubilee celebrations at the Sandringham Estate.

Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform at the estate for the jubilee. - Credit: Katherine Jenkins

2. Katherine Jenkins

When: Friday, June 3

The multi-award winning Katherine Jenkins OBE performs an unforgettable concert at the estate, alongside special guests the Military Wives Choirs. There will be a Symphony Orchestra and Proms Finale, including a Hurricane flypast.

Expect plenty of classic vehicles at the Pageant of Motoring. - Credit: Stephen Daniels

3. Pageant of Motoring

When: Sunday, June 5

The Pageant of Motoring will showcase seven decades of classic motoring, featuring several royal vehicles on display, with live music from The Houndogs, The Jersey Boys West End show, and Through the Decades tribute band.

There will also be an RAF Parachute display and Hurricane flypast, all alongside a variety of culinary delights and a craft and vintage fair.

Book tickets to all at sandringhamestate.co.uk/events

