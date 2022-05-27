Classic cars, Hurricane flypast and Katherine Jenkins coming to estate
- Credit: Katherine Jenkins/Stephen Daniels
With classic cars and a concert from Katherine Jenkins, it is gearing up to be an unforgettable jubilee at the Sandringham Estate.
Here are three events you won't want to miss over the jubilee weekend, with tickets still available.
1. Björn Again
When: Saturday, May 28
The ultimate ABBA show, as featured at The Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, Hampton Court, and Kew Gardens to name a few – Björn Again kick off the jubilee celebrations at the Sandringham Estate.
2. Katherine Jenkins
When: Friday, June 3
The multi-award winning Katherine Jenkins OBE performs an unforgettable concert at the estate, alongside special guests the Military Wives Choirs. There will be a Symphony Orchestra and Proms Finale, including a Hurricane flypast.
3. Pageant of Motoring
When: Sunday, June 5
The Pageant of Motoring will showcase seven decades of classic motoring, featuring several royal vehicles on display, with live music from The Houndogs, The Jersey Boys West End show, and Through the Decades tribute band.
There will also be an RAF Parachute display and Hurricane flypast, all alongside a variety of culinary delights and a craft and vintage fair.
Book tickets to all at sandringhamestate.co.uk/events
