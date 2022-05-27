News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classic cars, Hurricane flypast and Katherine Jenkins coming to estate

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:45 AM May 27, 2022
A Katherine Jenkins concert and the Pageant of Motoring are both taking place at Sandringham for the jubilee. 

A Katherine Jenkins concert and the Pageant of Motoring are both taking place at Sandringham for the jubilee.

With classic cars and a concert from Katherine Jenkins, it is gearing up to be an unforgettable jubilee at the Sandringham Estate.

Here are three events you won't want to miss over the jubilee weekend, with tickets still available. 

Björn Again will perform at the Sandringham Estate. 

Björn Again will perform at the Sandringham Estate.

1. Björn Again

When: Saturday, May 28

The ultimate ABBA show, as featured at The Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, Hampton Court, and Kew Gardens to name a few – Björn Again kick off the jubilee celebrations at the Sandringham Estate.

Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform at the estate for the jubilee. 

Katherine Jenkins OBE will perform at the estate for the jubilee.

2. Katherine Jenkins

When: Friday, June 3

The multi-award winning Katherine Jenkins OBE performs an unforgettable concert at the estate, alongside special guests the Military Wives Choirs. There will be a Symphony Orchestra and Proms Finale, including a Hurricane flypast.

Expect plenty of classic vehicles at the Pageant of Motoring. 

Expect plenty of classic vehicles at the Pageant of Motoring.

3. Pageant of Motoring

When: Sunday, June 5 

The Pageant of Motoring will showcase seven decades of classic motoring, featuring several royal vehicles on display, with live music from The Houndogs, The Jersey Boys West End show, and Through the Decades tribute band.

There will also be an RAF Parachute display and Hurricane flypast, all alongside a variety of culinary delights and a craft and vintage fair.

Book tickets to all at sandringhamestate.co.uk/events

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

